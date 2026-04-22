Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lord of the rings, the rings of power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Set for 2026: Report

Reports are The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will hit Prime Video screens in 2026, and not in 2027 as had been rumored.

Article Summary Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is reportedly set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026.

Reports confirm the release will be before the end of 2026, debunking prior rumors of a 2027 debut.

Season 3 continues the War of the Elves and Sauron, focusing on the forging of the One Ring.

New cast additions include Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, Adam Young, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Eddie Marsan.

A little more than four months after a Season 3 wrap video was released on social media, there have been some rumblings about when Patrick McKay and JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would be back on Prime Video screens. Would it be 2026 or early 2027? Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter dropped the news from a source close to the production that the series would be back before the end of the year. Taking place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, several years after the finale of the second season, Season 3 finds the Dark Lord seeking to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to finally win the war and conquer all Middle-earth.

Previously, fans learned that Andrew Richardson (Ponies), Zubin Varla (Andor), and Adam Young (Masters of the Air) had joined Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) had joined the cast of the third season. Now, here's a look at the Season 3 wrap video that was shared before 2025 wrapped:

That is a picture wrap on Season 3! pic.twitter.com/Ir1rg9FETP — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) December 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

A Look Back at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 was executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produced, with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström directed four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each directing two episodes.

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