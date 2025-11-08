Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock S02E06 "Harm Reduction" Sneak Peeks: Some Serious "Nunsense"

We've got sneak peeks for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S02E06: "Harm Reduction" for you to check out.

Article Summary Sneak peeks for Matlock S02E06 "Harm Reduction" reveal new twists and tension building at the firm.

Matty and Olympia's friendship faces tougher trials as they help a group of nuns in need.

Olympia and Sarah are drawn into secretive firm business - big changes ahead?

Catch up with official previews, trailer, and overview for the upcoming episode, set to his on Thursday.

As Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) attempt to assist a group of nuns, their friendship is put to an even greater test. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah (Leah Lewis) find themselves involved in some very secretive firm business. That's how things are looking heading into the next episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock. But just to make sure you're up-to-speed on what you need to know before Thursday hits, we've added a trailer and four sneak peeks to the previously released official overview and image gallery for Nov. 13th's S02E06: "Harm Reduction."

Matlock Season 2 Episode 6: "Harm Reduction" Preview

Matlock Season 2 Episode 6 "Harm Reduction" – Matty and Olympia continue to test the boundaries of their friendship while helping a group of nuns. Meanwhile, Olympia and Sarah become roped into secretive activities within the firm. Written by Conway Preston and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

