Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: moon knight

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac "Anxious to Do More"; Talks "Midnight Sons"

During Happy Sad Confused, Oscar Isaac said he was "anxious to do more" Moon Knight, and there was "an interesting talk" about Midnight Sons.

Marvel Television, showrunner Jeremy Slater, and director Mohamed Diab's Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight ranks up there with WandaVision, Wonder Man, Werewolf by Night, and other works, and stands as an example of the unique visions that the television side of the MCU has brought to the small screen over the years. But what could the future hold for both the series and the character? Speaking with Josh Horowitz on Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Isaac discussed how his love for Diab's feature film Cairo 678 first drew him to the project. Revealing that he "had never heard of Moon Knight before," Diab's "interesting point of view" to his art and what the series "was trying to do" pulled him in. Isaac would go on to share a conversation he had with actor Willem Dafoe, in which Dafoe explained that he looks for roles that give him space to craft the character he's playing in ways that allow him to make it his own.

"In that one [Moon Knight], I just saw a lot of space to be like, 'what if we really take it seriously and really look into what it's like to experience the ID. Then, there's an opportunity to do something special with it," Isaac added, noting that he was "anxious to do more." Could that "more" mean a live-action adaptation of Marvel Comics' "Midnight Suns"? Making their first full team appearance in Marvel Comics' Ghost Rider Vol. 3 #31 (cover dated November 1992), the Midnight Sons are Marvel's team of supernatural superheroes charged with taking down the big bads that are above the Avengers' paygrade (sometimes, Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor just aren't enough). The roster has changed over the years, with Blade, Morbius the Living Vampire, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider (Danny Ketch, Johnny Blaze), Doctor Strange, and more joining its ranks.

When Horowitz mentioned that there had been talks of a "Midnight Sons" project, Issac confirmed that there had been "interesting talk" about it. As was the case with Moon Knight, Issac explained that hitting the right tone and approaching it with a serious, respectful mindset is key to making that happen. Horowitz mentions to Isaac how Horowitz has been part of the push to get Marvel Studios to cast Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider, an idea that Issac sounds on board with. The segment ends with the two imagining a "Midnight Sons" poster with Isaac's Moon Knight and Mahershala Ali's Blade riding on Gosling's Ghost Rider's motorcycle. Isaac could see Moon Knight "just holding on to him, you know? I mean, come on, man! Fire and cape! That's the poster!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!