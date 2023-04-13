The Mandalorian S03: Esposito's Moff Gideon Gets Key Art High Honor Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon was the worthy recipient of this week's key art high honor from Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian.

With only two episodes to go on Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian Season 3, viewers have spent the past six episodes posting pictures of Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon on the sides of milk cartons asking the question, "HAVE YOU SEEN THIS PERSON?" Well, they got their answer this week in a very big way with S03E07 "Chapter 23: The Spies" (directed by Rick Famuyiwa and written by Favreau & Filoni). So it seems only fitting that this week's character profile key art high honor would go to the popular big bad. And don't forget that Star Wars Celebration 2023 saw Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirm that one of the three upcoming films on the way will see Filoni direct a big-screen "close out" to the connected storylines between The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and (possibly) Skeleton Crew.

Jon Favreau/Mandalorian: "I Love for These Stories to Go On and On"

"I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters…it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind," Favreau shared during an interview with Total Film, promoting the show's return. So why does there have to be an "end," anyway? "Quite the contrary. I love for these stories to go on and on," Favreau added. "And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold, and I'm looking forward to doing much more." With Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Rachel Morrison (Black Panther DP), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) on tap to direct this season, here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season: