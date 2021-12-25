Mayor of Kingstown S01E08 Preview: Mike Needs to Do Things His Way

With less than a day to go until the next episode of Hugh Dillon, Taylor Sheridan & Paramount+'s Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)-starring Mayor of Kingstown, we have a new set of preview images, an episode overview, and an official promo for "The Devil Is Us." And as much as Mike (Renner) has been trying to take a different path and play by a different set of rules since assuming power, it's going to take a bit of the old Mike to get results as he takes matters into his own hands. But with forces on all sides looking to take advantage of any mistake, will that be enough?

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Episode 8 "The Devil Is Us": Kyle and Kingstown PD try to make sense of the crime scene. Mike takes matters into his own hands. Sam makes a costly mistake.

In the following featurette Behind The Story: "Along Came A Spider," Renner, Hugh Dillon (Ian), Taylor Handley (Kyle McLusky), Emma Laird (Iris), Aidan Gillen (Milo Sunter), and James Jordan (Ed) offer an insider's perspective on last week's episode and what it means for the series' "bigger picture":

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce.