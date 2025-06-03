Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Filming Wraps; Renner Thanks Team, Fans

Jeremy Renner took to social media to announce that Taylor Sheridan's and Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 has wrapped filming.

Shortly after filming on the fourth season of Taylor Sheridan's (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown got underway, we learned that the Paramount+ series would be bringing aboard some big names: Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie), Lennie James (Save Me, Fear the Walking Dead), and Laura Benanti (Elsbeth, Life & Beth). Nearly four months later, Renner has some huge production news to pass along. Only a few days after making a major t-shirt gun impact during Netflix's TUDUM global fan event, Renner took to social media to share an image from the set and to announce that Season 4 filming has wrapped.

Falco has been tapped for the series regular role of Nina Hobbs, Anchor Bay's new prison warden. James is set to play Frank Moses in a season-long arc – "a legendary gangster respected in Detroit, Michigan, and well beyond. Benanti is set for the series regular role of Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer recruited into Kingstown. "It's OFFICIAL !! Season 4 complete !! Thank you to the cast and crew and most importantly … the FANS — this season will be worth the wait I promise," read the caption to Renner's post, announcing the good news:

"'Kingstown' never sleeps. Season 4 is officially in the works! 🔨🚔 Who's ready for the next chapter?" read the caption to the Instagram post that Renner shared near the end of January, which also included a look at Renner holding up the filming clapperboard and offering a four-finger salute in honor of the upcoming season. Here's a look at the social media post offering fans a heads-up that filming was underway – followed by a look back to earlier last month when Renner honored a very special anniversary:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, series writer, executive producer, and showrunner Dave Erickson, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

