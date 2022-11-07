Misha Collins Reaches Out to Gen Z, Millennial Voters As Only He Can

When he's not enjoying the honor of being Castiel from The CW's long-running Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles-starring Supernatural for the rest of his life, he's busy playing Harvey Dent in The CW's upcoming "Batman" universe series, Gotham Knights. But the one thing Misha Collins always has his switch turned on to, it's important social issues, the need for community service & action, and the importance of getting younger voters out to invest in their futures. That's especially the case with this week's U.S. Congressional midterm elections, with the very fate of our democracy on the brink once again as the GOP continues to be a sad, pathetic shadow of its former self. But Collins understands that as Gen X, he might have a problem getting his message across to Gen Z and Millennials. So in the following TikTok video, Collins proves he's done his homework by… droppin' some sick wordage, son! Okay, we'll stop now…

Here's a look at Collins in action, doing his part to get as many folks out to vote on Tuesday as possible. And never let it be said that Collins isn't willing to do what needs to be done to get out the vote:

And following up on that, Collins put his… well… hair where his money is, offering to go blue hair-wise over the hiatus if enough Gez-Z and Millennials come out to vote to keep both houses of Congress in the hands of the Democrats where they belong and not in the claws of Trump's hot mess of a "political party":

Deal. If enough of Gen-Z & Millennials vote tomorrow that we can say we "ate & left no crumbs" (we keep the Senate and House blue), I'll dye my hair blue over hiatus. Bet! Your move, my young friends… #VOTEBLUE 💙 https://t.co/z3wbc8SoEk — 🦇 Misha Collins 🦇 (@mishacollins) November 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

