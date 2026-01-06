Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle: Mitch Gerads' Art Sets Bar for Show's Animation: King

Tom King offered an update on how things are going with DC Studios' animated adaptation of his and artist Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle.

Article Summary Tom King shares updates on the Mister Miracle animated series from DC Studios and Warner Bros.

Mitch Gerads' distinctive comic art sets a high animation standard for the adaptation.

King is hands-on, involved in writing, casting, and overseeing animation quality.

The series aims to visually match Gerads' acclaimed style and push the boundaries of animation.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' adult animated series adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle is one of those projects that you know has the potential to be epic. Having King on board as the showrunner is definitely a great step in the right direction to make that a reality. Back in October, King shared via Instagram that the project was "looking so damn good," which is always a good sign. During a recent visit to the Comic Geek Speak podcast, King had more to share regarding a production update and what it's been like working to bring the comics pages to animated life.

Speaking with the ComicPop Returns podcast, King offered an update on where things stand and how the series is looking to meet the excellence of Gerads' work. In terms of casting and announcing the animated series' voice cast, King shared that it was something that's being worked on and that he "can't wait" to share the news. In terms of the overall production, King listed the number of metaphorical plates he's currently spinning on the project, from writing every episode and being actively involved in casting to directing the voice cast, reviewing edits, and everything else that comes with being an executive producer.

Regarding the show's animation style, King made it clear that Gerad set the bar that they're looking to reach. Complimenting Gerad's "cutting edge art" and how his artistic approach "was pushing comic books," King shared that the aim was to "make the animation as good as what Mitch put in the comics." To accomplish that, the series will be "pushing the limits of all animation to get that done with all that."

"Get out your veggie trays…," King began the caption to his Instagram post back in June, which also included a look at the key art for the series and a look at the original comic book series run. "Just announced and coming soon. MISTER MIRACLE: a new adult animated series from DC Studios and [Warner Bros. Animation]. Based on the Eisner winning best-selling comic by myself and semi-professional nerd/genius, [Mitch Gerads]. I'll be show running the series, working with a dream team of animators and storytellers including Mitch himself who drew that gorgeous teaser art up there. Hard to express how excited I am to be working on this, what a joy it is. I love these characters and I love this world that the King, Jack Kirby built from a pencil tip. Thank you all for supporting the book over all these years. Its meant so much. More details coming." Here's a look at King's thoughts from shortly after the news broke, followed by a look back at the animated series' official overview (based on the DC Comics characters created by Jack Kirby):

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife, Big Barda, have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

