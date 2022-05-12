MJF Reveals Conditions for Match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing

MJF and Wardlow signed the contract for their match at AEW Double or Nothing, making things official, but not without MJF slipping in a few of his famous conditions. MJF was received like a hero in his hometown of Long Island, entering with another ridiculous video package parodying Dark Side of the Ring that even featured "legendary Jewish wrestler" Barry Horrowitz.

Once MJF and Wardlow got down to business, MJF revealed that Wardlow will have to allow himself to be whipped like Cody Rhodes in his feud with MJF. In addition, he has to face Shawn Spears in a steel cage match with MJF as special referee. Finally, if Wardlow wins the match at Double or Nothing, he'll be free of his contract with MJF, but if he loses, he can never sign a contract with AEW.

Watch highlights from the contract signing below, which, as you can probably guess, eventually devolved into violence and ended with Smart Mark Sterling getting powerbombed through a table:

AEW Double or Nothing takes place in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29th. The show can be purchased on PPV, streamed on Bleacher Report in the United States, and streamed on Fite TV internationally.

