Mystery Science Theater 3000 "Enhanced" 2022 Turkey Day Marathon Info

This year's annual Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon is the biggest event in nearly 30 years. Join your fellow MSTies, along with hosts Felicia Day and Rebecca Hanson, for a day stuffed with turkey… of the cinematic variety!

Starting at 7 am ET / 4 am PT on Thursday, November 24, the marathon will feature an extended lineup of ten feature-length episodes and one short film. Alongside new host segments, this year's event includes two feature-length episodes and a short from the show's current Season 13, screening for the first time outside of MST3K's independent streaming platform, the Gizmoplex.

The marathon also features eight classic episodes with newly upscaled versions for this year's Turkey Day event. Series Creator Joel Hodgson says, "These 'Surgically Enhanced' episodes have had their visual components upgraded to 1080p from the original 480p. Strangely, the MST3K Surgically Enhanced process also gives the upscaled films a distinctive 'new car' smell."

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon Schedule:

7 am ET / 4 am PT The Sword and the Dragon

9 am ET / 6 am PT The Starfighters

11 am ET /8 am PT Catalina Caper (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

1 pm ET / 10 am PT Horror of Party Beach (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Santo in the Treasure of Dracula (Season 13: The Gizmoplex)

5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT Beyond Atlantis (Season 13: The Gizmoplex)

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Warrior of the Lost World (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT City Limits

11 pm ET / 8 pm PT Parts: The Clonus Horror (FAN SELECTED EPISODE)

1 am ET / 10 pm PT Mitchell

3 am ET / 12 am PT Sleep for Health (S13 short)

Curious viewers can head to the Gizmoplex – MST3K's indie streaming platform and the only place to see new episodes of MST3K. The Gizmoplex features all of the season 13 episodes and shorts that have premiered so far, along with brand-new MST3K content available in special livestream events every two weeks.