Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic: CBS Special Honors Acting Icon

A stage and screen icon is celebrated in the upcoming CBS special, Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic, premiering on December 21st.

Article Summary CBS Special 'Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic' airs December 21st.

The two-hour event features music, dance, special guests, and a holiday number.

Dick Van Dyke reflects on his 70-year journey with the CBS network family.

The special is produced by Van Dyke, Smart Dog Media, and White Label Productions.

CBS presents Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer for his 98th birthday, Thursday, Dec. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Van Dyke is one of the most beloved and legendary stars. He has inspired generations of performers and will be honored for his incredible contributions to the arts and entertainment. The tribute will travel back in time to the iconic set of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full-century career encompassing "Mary Poppins," "Bye Bye Birdie," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," and more.

"I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'Diagnosis Murder,'" said Van Dyke. "I've been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn't be prouder. I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic is executive produced by Craig and Clara Plestis of Smart Dog Media. Deena Katz will cast and executive produce, Ashley Edens will serve as showrunner, and Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, will produce along with White Label Productions. Van Dyke and Smart Dog Media are represented by Paradigm. An iconic performer and legendary screen presence will be celebrated by the entertainment industry. Let us know your favorite performance from the icon in the comments below!

