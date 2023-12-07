Posted in: TV | Tagged: Canadian television, degrassi, Degrassi: Next Class, Degrassi: The Next Generation, documentary, lisa rideout, wildbrain

Degrassi: Influential Teen Soap Set for 3-Part Documentary Spotlight

The long-running & influential Canadian teen drama Degrassi will be the subject of an upcoming three-part documentary from WildBrain.

Degrassi, a longtime favorite television series in Canada and abroad, is getting a documentary made about it by WildBrain. The three-part documentary has yet to receive an official title, but we know that it will include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. The documentary will dive into Degrassi lore and the teenage experience with its creators, cast, crew, and fans.

Commissioned by WildBrain Television, the documentary series is directed by Lisa Rideout and is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Angela Boudreault for WildBrain, and by Carrie Mudd for Peacock Alley. In regards to the impact of Degrassi, Rideout shared, "Adolescence is a period of firsts. First time wearing a bra, first time shaving, first dance with a crush, first awkward kiss at a party. Teens fumble their way through these experiences, trying their best to come out on the other side unscathed. Degrassi has brought these awkward, embarrassing, and unspoken truths of youth to the screen for over four decades. As someone who came of age watching Degrassi, I remember the much-needed reassurance I got from the show as a teen. Degrassi not only helped teens feel less alone, it also didn't shy away from what we wanted to know about puberty, sex, relationships, and so much more. I'm thrilled to be showcasing the enormous impact Degrassi had on the viewers, the cast, and crew, and to be telling the incredible story of one of Canada's most successful and unique franchises."

Degrassi has often been a teen series that has addressed difficult topics and subjects not often approached by other TV shows. The subjects have included teen pregnancy, racism, AIDS, eating disorders, child abuse, learning disabilities, gender identity, violence, and much more.

Degrassi has launched the careers of numerous performers, including the recording artist Drake (then Aubrey Graham), as well as actors Raymond Ablack (Ginny & Georgia), Luke Bilyk (The Porter), Nina Dobrev (Vampire Diaries), Jake Epstein (Suits), Stacey Farber (The Spencer Sisters), Shenae Grimes (90210), Aislinn Paul (Heroes Reborn), Melinda Shankar (How to be Indie), Sara Waisglass (Ginny & Georgia) and Stefan Brogren. Now owned by WildBrain, Degrassi is not only getting a documentary series made on it but it was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame in December 2023.

