The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Opens Its Doors in Feb 2024

Key art and newly released images offer an excellent look at Prime Video's The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, starring Stephanie Hsu.

Article Summary Prime Video's new series, 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy', to debut Feb 23, 2024.

Stephanie Hsu stars in this intergalactic animated comedy with a two-season order.

Joining Hsu are Maya Rudolph, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith.

The show chronicles alien surgeons Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak's adventures and misadventures.

Prime Video announced the premiere date and revealed the series key art and first-look images for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (previously announced as The Hospital). All eight episodes of the adult animated sci-fi comedy from Emmy Award-winning creator Cirocco Dunlap, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Natasha Lyonne's Animal Pictures will debut on February 23, 2024.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with animation by Titmouse Studios, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, which has a two-season order, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) has joined the cast as series regular Dr. Sleech, alongside previously announced cast members Rudolph, Lyonne, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

Dunlap also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, along with EPs Rudolph, Behrens, and Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarry . Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse will executive produce. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer.

Upcoming, Stephanie will be seen in Universal's The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt & Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The David Leitch-directed film will be released on May 3, 2024. She has performed all over NYC, from downtown to uptown, making her Broadway debut as 'Karen The Computer' in SpongeBob Squarepants The Musical. Her past television and film credits include a recurring role on The Path, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Femme, Set It Up, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Girl Code.

