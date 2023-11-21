Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: Anthony Padilla, anthony padilla is dead, SMOSH, trailer, youtube

Anthony Padilla is Dead? Smosh Unveils "The Funeral Roast" Trailer

In the Anthony Padilla is Dead: The Funeral Roast trailer, Smosh shows us that friendship never truly dies - but it might need an exorcism.

Article Summary Anthony Padilla is roasted in Smosh's live event "The Funeral Roast" on Dec 8th.

Fans can watch the roast live, with options for merch and after-show perks.

The trailer teases potential YouTuber guests and hints at a classic Smosh callback.

Courtney Miller's directing talent is evident in the trailer for the event.

Don't worry, Anthony Padilla isn't leaving Smosh…oh and he's not actually dead, but he for sure is gonna get roasted! It was assumed that Smosh had been teasing the release of their trailer for Anthony Padilla is Dead: The Funeral Roast with cryptic ending shots on recent videos. With the recently released Food Battle 2023, the throwbacks to classic Smosh videos have been plentiful. Similar to past live stream events, this one will include a variety of options (some including some merch) for fans looking to watch the roast on December 8th.

Smosh reawakens their breakout series [Blank] is Dead: The Funeral Roast for a night to DIE for! Anthony Padilla will Roast in Peace, and all of your favorite Smosh friends will be at his "Funeral" to make it so. With a musical halftime show, YouTuber guests, and the ability to submit your OWN roasts, this will be the WILDEST live show that you may ever attend!

Before the Funeral starts, come hang out with the cast as we get amped for the show with our live Pre-Funeral Stream at 5:30 PT on Kiswe (and free on YouTube). And the party doesn't stop once the Funeral ends! Join us for a 30-minute VIP After-Show, where we'll answer questions from the audience & share some of our "Rejected Roasts."

If you're like me, you're probably also wondering who in the world Ian could be calling on that pale pink Motorola Razr from 2004. Whoever it is could be a callback to the older days of YouTube. While some may guess it's Rhett and Link, that wouldn't require such a specific communication device for Ian to use. I'm curious if past members of Smosh may return as well with the mention of surprise guests. Either way, the production value on that trailer was incredible, and Courtney Miller's talent in directing shines in every frame. Below I'm going to list some of my guesses on who the mystery guests might be.

Britt's Speculations on Smosh Roast YouTube Guests

Epic Rap Battles of History

Markiplier

Rhett and Link

Lilly Singh

The Try Guys

Game Grumps and/or Ninja Sex Party

Dan and Phil

Fred

Jarvis Johnson

Phillip DeFranco

Ryan Higa

Jacksepticeye

Rooster Teeth

Joji

