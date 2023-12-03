Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: Anthony Padilla, anthony padilla is dead, Ian Hecox, Kiswe, SMOSH, smosh funeral, smosh live, smosh videos, youtube

Smosh Must-Watch Videos Help Prepare for Anthony Padilla Funeral Event

Before Anthony Padilla gets roasted at his "funeral," let's look at our favorite recent videos from Smosh as we prepare for December 8th.

Article Summary Smosh prepares a riotous 'funeral' roast for Anthony Padilla on December 8th.

Must-watch Smosh videos listed to get fans ready for Anthony's roast event.

Event includes a musical halftime show, YouTuber guests, and fan-participation.

Live Pre-Funeral Stream sets the stage for an unforgettable Smosh experience.

Anthony Padilla is Dead: The Funeral Roast released a fantastic trailer for the upcoming live event by Smosh and Kiswe, but to fully prepare for the roasts ahead, you'll need to watch a few videos first. There are some from a year ago and some very recently uploaded videos that deserve some attention before the funeral marches onward. Similar to past live stream events, this one will include a variety of options (some including some merch) for fans looking to watch the roast on December 8th. Below I'll be sharing some of my favorite videos that bring the chaotic and hilarious energy often produced from a Smosh funeral roast.

"Boozy Painting Anthony For His Funeral"

"Ruining Our Love Lives (Red Flags)"

"Will They Say 'I Do'? (Board AF: Love Is Blind)"

"We Pranked Our Friend with a Surprise Exorcism | Idiots Present"

"The Chosen Multiverse Expands"

"We Roast Anthony With Memes (Who Meme'd It)"

From red flags to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes, there's a lot to love about the content coming out of Smosh right now. Plenty of characters and references will be making an appearance, The Chosen wouldn't have it any other way. So gather yourself and prepare for one hell of a funeral roast on December 8th.

Smosh reawakens their breakout series [Blank] is Dead: The Funeral Roast for a night to DIE for! Anthony Padilla will Roast in Peace, and all of your favorite Smosh friends will be at his "Funeral" to make it so. With a musical halftime show, YouTuber guests, and the ability to submit your OWN roasts, this will be the WILDEST live show that you may ever attend! Before the Funeral starts, you can get amped with the cast for the show with a live Pre-Funeral Stream at 5:30 PT on Kiswe (and free on YouTube). Oh! And Happy Birthday to Chumbawamba's biggest fan, Ian Hecox.

