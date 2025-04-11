Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: mythic quest

Mythic Quest Canceled by Apple TV+; Updated Season 4 Finale to Stream

Apple TV+ canceled Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest after four seasons - with an updated Season 4 finale planned.

Less than three weeks after the fourth season of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's Mythic Quest wrapped up its run for the season on Apple TV+, and the spinoff anthology series Side Quest debuted, we're getting some surprising news about the streaming series' future. Earlier this evening, Variety reported that Mythic Quest has been canceled by the streaming service. "Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, 'Mythic Quest' is coming to a close," shared Ganz, Hornsby, and McElhenney in a statement this evening. "We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple's blessing, we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye instead of just game over." To give the series a proper wrap-up, an updated version of the Season 4 finale is expected to hit Apple TV+ next week – with more details on the revised (now series finale) episode expected over the next few days.

McElhenney, Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin returned for the fourth season of the franchise series – as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work-life balance. Now, here's a look back at the opening minutes of the fourth (and now final) season:

