Night Court Looking for Studio Audiences for Season 3 Filming In July

Series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court Season 3 has three filming dates set for July.

It was back in May when the good news broke that series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court would return for a third season. Officially on NBC's Fall 2024-2025 Primetime Schedule, the hit series will remain on Tuesday nights but will move to 8:30 pm ET/PT – with new comedy series St. Denis Medical taking the 8 pm ET/PT spot (followed by The Voice at 9 pm ET/PT and The Irrational at 10 pm ET/PT). Thanks to the ticketing site Iota – which helps fans get tickets to be part of the audience for the fillings of sitcoms, talk shows, special events, etc. – it looks like July is going to be a big month for filming.

As you can see from the screencap below, the NBC sitcom has tickets available for fans looking to be a member of the studio audience on three Fridays in July – July 12th, 19th, and 26th:

NBC's Night Court: An Overview

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

