One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 Filming Report Shut Down By Netflix: Details

Apparently, One Piece actor Brashaad Mayweather's comments were taken out of context, with Netflix shutting down a Season 3 filming report.

While we've been having a pretty good run of updates posts lately when it comes to the second season of Joe Tracz, Matt Owens, Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece, this go-around is about clarifying/correcting what now appears to be incorrect intel on the show's future. During an interview with What's Popping! with Bruce Crossey, actor Brashaad Mayweather (Patty) noted that the second and third seasons would be filming back-to-back – an important bit of production news considering that would be a Season 3 confirmation. Well, it turns out that's not the case – with What's On Netflix getting a confirmation from the streamer that reports of Season 3 and it being filmed along with Season 2 were "not accurate at this time." In addition, Mayweather noted that he was merely speculating and not speaking in official terms while also responding on social media.

Here's a look at what Mayweather had to share on social media regarding his comments being taken out of context:

THIS IS NOT OFFICIAL. WHO'S TO SAY IM EVEN IN PART 2🤦🏿‍♂️ — Brashaad Mayweather (@MayweatherLive) June 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Way out ot of context. I'm sure thr next 10 seasons will be filmed in South Africa 🤣🤣🤣 Have I seen them? No but there are hundreds of One Piece episodes to film 🤣 — Brashaad Mayweather (@MayweatherLive) June 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Last month, fans were treated to some more intel on what's to come from Editor Eric Litman during an interview with Gold Derby to discuss his work on the streaming series. Noting that being able to work on such a known global franchise as One Piece comes with a high level of "responsibility" as well as "honor," Litman likes what he's read of the second season so far – especially in terms of "some pretty cool powers" that are on the way. "I have read some of the scripts for season two," Liman revealed. "I'm pretty excited about where things are going. I don't want to say too much [but] there's some pretty cool powers coming." Here's a look at Litman's one-on-one with Gold Derby's Marcus Dixon – with Litman's tease about the second season kicking in at around the 13:05 mark in the video below:

Monkey D. Luffy Birthday Video Teases Mr. 3…

Godoy had much more on his mind than just offering "the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line" birthday wishes earlier this month. Check out the cake in the video below… and how it looks like a candle… and then we have the "3" at the top that Godoy lights – before giving us a sly smile. Of course, that has to mean that we're getting "Loan Shark" Galdino, aka Mr. 3 (former officer agent of Baroque Works – alongside partner Miss Goldenweek – and the main antagonist of the "Little Garden Arc") for the second season. After eating the Doru Doru no Mi Devil Fruit, Mr. 3 develops the ability to create & control wax.

It's May 5th, NAKAMA! 🎉 Join our captain @InakiGodoy in celebrating the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line. Happy B-B-B-B-Birthday, Monkey D. Luffy! 🌬️🎂 pic.twitter.com/e0BLcFGklE — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

