Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 "Need I Say Door" Image Gallery Released

Check out the image gallery released for DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E04: "Need I Say Door."

John Cena returns as Peacemaker, with James Gunn writing and Peter Sollett directing this episode

Episode 4 follows Peacemaker after a universe-hopping adventure and sets up a major A.R.G.U.S. assault

Soundtrack highlights include tracks from Foxy Shazam, Pretty Maids, and H.E.A.T for this week

A new week brings a new episode of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2. With that in mind, we've got a look at the image gallery that was released for S02E04: "Need I Say Door." After getting the chance to be the hero that he knows he can be – and getting a chance to meet a very different Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) – it appears that Chris is heading back into his own universe just in time for a major A.R.G.U.S. assault.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4: "Need I Say Door" – Directed by Peter Sollett and written by Gunn, here's a look at the official trailer and image gallery for this week's episode, followed by the soundtrack for the next chapter:

Earlier this week, Gunn updated the show's official playlist to accompany the trailer above, with tracks about the fourth episode. We're talking "Oh Lord" from Foxy Shazam, "Please Don't Leave Me" by Pretty Maids, and "A Shot at Redemption" from H.E.A.T.

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

