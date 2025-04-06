Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Previewed in New "Coming Soon to Max" Trailer

Check out a new look at writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 included in a "Coming Soon to Max" trailer.

With HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus wrapping up its third season tonight, we had a feeling that either HBO or Max would be dropping something tonight to let everyone know what's still to come – and that's exactly what we got. In the "Coming Soon to Max" trailer above, we get some new looks at the second season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker – with brief scenes book-ending the trailer above and getting its own spotlight starting around the 1:10 mark. Expect a lot of action, a look at Cena's Chris with and without the helmet, and Danielle Brooks' Adebayo breaking the news to Chris that he's going to have to deal with being a superhero – and it all starts hitting screens on August 21st.

Joining the cast for the second season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

