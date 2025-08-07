Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker, superman

Peacemaker: Superman Being a "Poop Freak" Isn't DCU Canon: Gunn

During Peacemaker: The Official Podcast, James Gunn confirmed that Kite Man could be DCU canon - but Superman having a "poop fetish" isn't.

We've got a new episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, with hosts James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee, being joined by Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn) and co-EP Lars Winther for a deep dive into Season 1 Episode 5: "Monkey Dorey." That means it's also time to check in on what from the first season is or isn't canon in the new DCU. Previously, we've learned that Bat-Mite is on the fence, but Matter-Eater Lad and Doll Man are safe. This week, we've got two very different topics in terms of DCU canon.

First, Gunn clarified that Peacemaker taking down Kite Man didn't mean that he killed him; it was more like he's in prison somewhere, but he could turn up as DCU canon. As for Peacemaker commenting that Superman has a poop fetish, Gunn wanted to make sure that was cleared up, too. "Oh, also, it should be mentioned that Peacemaker says that Superman is a poop freak [reaction & laughs]. Yeah, he's got a poop fetish [laughs]. This is not canon," Gunn confirms. "But it is canon -that Peacemaker thinks that," Gunn added, which led to a discussion about how Peacemaker pretty much takes as gospel what he reads online and how that was an example of it.

Here's a look at Gunn making the larger point of how Peacemaker perceives the world and how his views are crafted more on what he reads than what's actually fact:

Episode 5 of the Official #Peacemaker Podcast is now live, including this important PSA, not only about Peacemaker himself, but all fictional characters in general. Watch now: https://t.co/zYxBqXvxOT pic.twitter.com/GpFU0NVKFF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Peacemaker: James Gunn Can "Accept" Matter-Eater Lad as DCU Canon

Joining the hosts in the previous episode to discuss the big headlines coming out of S01E04: "The Choad Less Traveled" was none other than Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante), and that included a look at what was mentioned during the episode that would be considered DCU canon. During the season's fourth chapter, Chris/Peacemaker (John Cena) references being on a mission with Matter-Eater Lad, whom Chris claims he saw "eat an entire Wendy's restaurant."

For those who need a quick history lesson, Matter-Eater Lad (aka, Tenzil Kem) was created by Jerry Siegel and John Forte, and first appeared in Adventure Comics #303 (December 1962). Known primarily as a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes in the 30th and 31st centuries, Matter-Eater Lad has the power to eat matter in all forms. Seriously. All forms.

Gunn was asked in Peacemaker's reference to the hero will be making the move to the new DCU canon – and he is! After offering some Matter-Eater Lad backstory, Gunn added, "He doesn't exist in present day. And somehow, he's either traveled back in time to the present day to hang out with Peacemaker and eat a Wendy's or he's a different character who exists in present time. But I'm willing to say, okay, I'll accept a Matter Eater Lad. I think we can live with that."

