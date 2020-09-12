Pennyworth Season 2: Martha & Thomas Expecting a Little "Bat-Mite"

The news keeps dropping out of WarnerMedia's DC FanDome. We've already heard from Doom Patrol, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Young Justice. Next up, it's the EPIX Batman prequel series Pennyworth– and they did not come to play when it came to making waves. Alfred's (Jack Bannon) job of protecting and assisting billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) is about to get a bit more complicated when it's revealed that Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) is pregnant. Executive producer made the announcement during the show's virtual panel that went on-demand Saturday afternoon.

For the second season, Hainsley Lloyd, Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Polly Walker, Paloma Faith, and Jason Flemyng are returning to join Bannon, Aldridge, and Paetz. Joining the cast for this round of action as series regulars are James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim), and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic). To go along with the good news, EPIX also released two new preview images for the upcoming season (which you can check out for yourselves below):

From Warner Horizon Scripted Television, DC origin story Pennyworth is a ten-episode, one-hour drama series based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce's billionaire father, in 1960's London.

Pennyworth stems from executive producer and writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist), and executive producer and director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series). The Epix series is based on characters created for DC Comics by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.