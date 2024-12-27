Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: football, pop-tarts

Pop-Tarts Bowl Update: Trophy Test, Edible Mascot History & Sprinkles

In this 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl update, the toaster trophy gets a test run, and we look at Edible Mascot history, and... yes... Sprinkles!!!

During tomorrow's Pop-Tarts Bowl, there's going to be a whole lot more on the line than just the Iowa State Cyclones taking on the University of Miami Hurricanes (though winning a trophy with a working toaster built in is pretty sweet). On Saturday, December 28th, a decision will be made. Will it be Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, or Frosted Cinnamon Roll – this year's trifecta of mascots – that gets chosen by the game's MVP for the ultimate sacrifice? The night before our lives as we know it will be changed forever, we have some updates to pass along:

Here's a look at ABC's Good Morning America reporter Will Ganss gets a chance to test out the trophy:

Next up, it's time for a history lesson as we learn the important role that the Edible Mascot has played in the history of college football (which in no way plays into the whole weird "sacrifice" angle):

Frosted Strawberry was a viral sensation last year. But did you know that the Edible Mascot has been intertwined with college football's greatest moments throughout history? The Game of the Pastry. Hail Berry. Wide Bite. Let's take a look back at this storied sports tradition. pic.twitter.com/uNQD1pqjMe — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Oh, and by the way? You're g*****n right there's gonna be sprinkles!

Here's a look back at how the scientists over at Pop-Tarts dared to play god… dared to fly close to the Sun… dared to step on Superman's cape… dared to pull the mask off the old Lone Ranger… wait. We're getting lost in a very old song. Anyway… here's a look at how the Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy definitely did not come to be (but it's a fun take on Oppenheimer anyway):

Here's a look at the unveiling of the big prize (well, the second-biggest prize – choosing a pastry sacrifice still holds the top spot) that went down earlier this month:

And here's a look back at the official announcement confirming the third potential victim. In addition, Pop-Tarts shared a training video (Nick Saban?!?) offering an insider's look at how the trio of frosted pastry treats is training for their big day (well, it's definitely going to be a big day for at least one of them) – and you can check that out above.

The wait is over! 🙌 Frosted Cinnamon Roll is signed, sealed, and ready to deliver on shelves and as the third Edible Mascot competin' to get eaten. The food will be back in stores over the next few weeks, but a limited quantity is available now at https://t.co/mL8FzUAFAm! pic.twitter.com/fzpgfw8t9C — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

