Power Book II: Ghost Preview Questions If Anyone's "Good"; Game Card

If you haven't already grabbed an early view of the series' midseason return, then you're only hours away from the midseason return of STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost. As we said in our previous coverage, the spinoff series hasn't wasted any time hitting the street running, and it looks like "Good vs. Evil" will be putting Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) through his paces once again. In fact, in the following preview, Tariq is placed directly in the middle of a literal debate over whether people have the ability to be "good"- to be decent and helpful to one another without needing to get something out of it for themselves.

For that sweet, uncomfortable feeling of irony and symbolism, check out the preview below- and make sure to keep following the page down for a special treat from the folks at STARZ and the "Power" universe.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

And just to make your Sunday night viewing experience a bit more "interactive," the fine folks behind the STARZ series have put together "The 'Power Book II: Ghost' Drinking Game"- arriving just in time to help you celebrate (safely with whatever beverage of choice you choose to go with) the series' return:

To catch up on the first five episodes so that your conspiracy scorecards are up-to-speed, here's a look back at how Tariq's new world has begun taking shape:

Here's a look at a previously-released preview and episode overview:

Power Book II: Ghost season 1, episode 6 "Good vs. Evil": Tariq's hands are tied, fearing that fully letting Brayden in on their arrangement with the Tejadas has put him on a violent collision course with Cane. Written by Geoffrey Thorne.

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis Maclean.

The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer Maclean.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.