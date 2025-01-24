Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: power, Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Set for March Premiere (IMAGES)

Set to return for its fourth season on March 7th, STARZ released preview images and an official overview for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

On Friday, March 7th, the fourth season of STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan will come blazing onto our screens – and now, we're getting a look at what's to come with the release of an image gallery as well as an official overview. By the time the smoke cleared last season, viewers were left with a whole ton of questions. And just when the Thomas family thought it already had too much to deal with, there's the not-so-small matter of Unique's return – and it's not going to be a friendly one.

Joining the cast this season are Pardison Fontaine as B-Rilla and Chris Redd as Early Tyler – with Patina Miller as the formidable drug queenpin Raquel Thomas, MeKai Curtis as the rising and ruthless Kanan Stark, Joey Bada$$ as the unpredictable Unique, and Tony Danza as the notorious Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti. In addition, the cast also includes Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as Snaps and Pop, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox. To help get new and returning viewers up to speed, the first season will be available for free sampling on the STARZ app and across participating OTT streaming and on-demand platforms beginning January 31st and running through February 28th (with viewers also able to binge the first three seasons on STARZ).

In the riveting fourth season, slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq, and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique is alive. Unique makes a volatile and violent return as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amidst the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Although you may be capable of change, the fundamentals remain the same, and sooner or later, you will be forced to confront the inescapable reality of your inherent nature. In season four, whether the family chooses to reject or embrace the truth may be the difference between life and death.

STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the second series in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original series, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers – with Lionsgate Television producing for STARZ.

