Power Book IV: Force Season 3 Teaser: Will This Be Tommy's Final Run?

Returning to STARZ for its third and final run this fall, check out the official teaser for Joseph Sikora-starring Power Book IV: Force.

It's been almost a year to the day since Power Book IV: Force star Joseph Sikora announced that the upcoming third season of his series will also be its last. Since that time, the rumblings of the franchise expanding with "Legacy" and "Origins" are continuing to grow, but Sikora's Tommy Egan still has some business to tend to. With the third season set to hit this fall, STARZ released an official teaser (waiting for you above), as well as an image gallery and official overview:

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, Tommy must be strategic in his quest to take over Chicago's drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most. This season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions to have a chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel's growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offense and defense to survive and protect everything he's worked for.

"When Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story and that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy's journey in Chicago," shared Sikora in an Instagram video that was also shared on the STARZ and "Power" accounts when news of the show's ending was first announced. "But don't worry. Tommy's journey is far from over with. We're just getting warmed up, and I can't wait to show you what we have planned next. I want to give a big shout-out to all the players: the cast, the crew from 'Power Book IV: Force,' and tell you to tune in. Because ghosts never die, and power never ends." Here's a look at the post from earlier:

Joining Sikora ("Power," "Ozark") are Isaac Keys ("Get Shorty," "The Oath") as "Diamond Sampson," Kris D. Lofton ("Ballers," "Snowfall") as "Jenard Sampson," Manuel Eduardo Ramirez ("Snowfall," "Queen of the South") as "Miguel Garcia," and Adrienne Walker ("Law & Order: Organized Crime," "FBI") as "Shanti 'Showstopper' Page." Joining the cast this season are Miriam A. Hyman ("The Chi," "The Laundromat") as "US Attorney Stacy Marks," Anthony Fleming III ("Prison Break," "The Beast") as "JP" and Lucien Cambric ("Chicago P.D.," "The Chi") as "D-Mac."

Produced by Lionsgate Television, STARZ's Power Book IV: Force is the third series in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise. Gary Lennon ("Power," "Euphoria") serves as showrunner and executive producer. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers.

