Prodigal Son Preview Promises Series Finale Viewers Never Saw Coming

Next Tuesday, May 18, will not only be the season finale of FOX's Prodigal Son but also the final chapter in the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring series- as viewers learned earlier this week. But if the series has to end, it's definitely ending on a deadly serious note as Malcolm (Payne) races against time to convince everyone that it's Martin (Sheen) who's the victim this time, and it's Vivian (Catherine Zeta-Jones) who's the monster looking to add "The Surgeon" to her bragging rights. And before the final credits roll, viewers can expect an ending they never saw coming- now check out the following preview images and a "unique" trailer for "The Last Weekend."

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 13 "The Last Weekend": The search for a serial killer known as "The Woodsman" might help the NYPD find one of their own.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: A Unique Look At The Finale | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY2UJcRtpWw)

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Expect The Unexpected When The Prodigal Son Returns | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRk0MKPSQl0)

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".