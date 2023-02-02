Psych Update: 4th Film Has Script; "Just a Matter of When, Not If" Psych star James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) offered an update on a fourth film that should make patient Psych fans very happy.

The last time we checked in on how things were looking when it came to a fourth film in the James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) & Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years)-starring Psych franchise, Jazmyn Simon (Selene) was reaffirming the cast's commitment for more Peacock films as long as the fans want them. While that was great to hear… it was back in May 2022. Since that time, things had gotten a little quiet. But that's changed thanks to TVLine, who asked Rodriguez for an update during last month's Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event. And the news is definitely good, with Rodriguez sharing that "the appetite is there on both sides, which is good, so I think it's just a matter of, you know, semantics and scheduling." He added, "There's nobody that doesn't want it to happen. And there is a script, which is also an important element. So, I think it's just a matter of when, not if. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later, just because you never want people to forget how much they love you. But a little bit of time is always good, too!"

Returning for the third film with Rodriguez and Hill was Timothy Omundson (This Is Us), Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law). Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joined the cast as Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband. In addition, Sage Brocklebank & Kurt Fuller reprised their roles as Buzz McNab & Woody Strode, with singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest-starring as himself. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus (along with a look at the binge playlist that the fine folks at Psych put together as a "crash course" to help get viewers caught up on Gus' love life):

Created, directed, and co-written (with Rodriguez) by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This Is Gus is executive produced by Franks, Rodriguez, Hill, and Thruline's Chris Henze. Filmed in Vancouver, the 90-minute streaming movie was produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Thruline Entertainment. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and the first two films.

