Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: WWE Clash in Italy

WWE Clash in Italy: Rhea Ripley Retains with Charlotte Flair Assist

Rhea Ripley would retain the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill during WWE Clash in Italy - with some help from Charlotte Flair.

Article Summary WWE Clash in Italy saw Rhea Ripley retain the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill in a hard-hitting opener.

Ripley and Cargill delivered a power showcase, trading huge counters, near-falls, and standout momentum swings.

B-Fab and Michin interfered late for Jade Cargill before Charlotte Flair arrived to shift the WWE Clash in Italy match.

Charlotte Flair’s timely assist helped Rhea Ripley survive, hit the Riptide, and leave WWE Clash in Italy still champion.

Coming to us live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, we've got your continuing rundown of what's going down with WWE Clash in Italy. First up, here's a rundown of the card for today's big event (with Cody Rhodes retaining against Gunther kicking off the "Clash"):

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu — World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match

(c) vs. — World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther — Undisputed WWE Championship Match

(c) vs. — Undisputed WWE Championship Match Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill — WWE Women's Championship Match

(c) vs. — WWE Women's Championship Match Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca — WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

(c) vs. — WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi — Singles Match

We're kicking things off with a look at our thoughts on Ripley defending against Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship Match that was included in our preview/viewing guide from earlier today. Following that, we've got some video highlights and thoughts on what went down – and much more

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill — WWE Women's Championship Match Thoughts: As much as I love the screen time that B-Fab, Michin, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss have been getting in all of this, I kinda wish this was more focused on Ripley vs. Cargill. "The Unstoppable Force" is taking on "The Immovable Object," to go with the cliche metaphor. That said, there are also some interesting long-term storyline possibilities in play here. I wouldn't mind seeing Bliss cost Ripley the title, and then Ripley has to take on a version of Bliss that's a version of her run with the late, great Bray Wyatt.

I think it's safe to say that the fans in Italy are really into Ripley – that reaction is insane:

MAMI IN ITALY!! 😈 @RheaRipley_WWE Watch the FIRST HOUR of #WWEClash in Italy RIGHT NOW on ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/S4zKxsLWxd — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

I'm really digging how Cargill has been progressing as a heel, and the power that these two demonstrate should be illegal:

Jade Cargill LOVES Jade Cargill 🙄 Watch the FIRST HOUR of #WWEClash in Italy RIGHT NOW on ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/jpmMUoLYS5 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

That Fallaway Slam by Cargill on Ripley, and Ripley's sick missile drop kick might be two of my favorite highlights of this match. Also, loving the way these tired warriors played out this moment below – I was exhausted for them:

WHAT A MATCH!!! 🍿 Watch the FIRST HOUR of #WWEClash in Italy RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/xj8iM7IqDe — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Damn. Cargill kicking out of a Razor's Edge and Shining Wizard. Ripley kicking out of a massive DDT and Blue Thunder Bomb. Yeah, they're not f***ing around (though some slopiness here and there)…

From there, we've got B-Fab and Michin showing up to cause all sorts of problems for Cargill – that is, until Flair showed up to even the odds by taking down Cargill's lackeys and pulling Ripley's leg onto the rope to stop an injustice. From there, Ripley hits a Riptide and retains the title:

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