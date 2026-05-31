Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Showrunner, Cast Talk "Evolution" During ATX TV Fest

Criminal Minds: Evolution Showrunner Erica Messer, and Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, and A.J. Cook were at ATX TV Festival.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution took center stage at ATX TV Fest with Erica Messer and key cast members previewing the season.

Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, and A.J. Cook joined the panel to discuss what lies ahead for the BAU.

ATX attendees got an exclusive Criminal Minds: Evolution clip as excitement builds for the new episode streaming Thursday.

The event spotlighted Season 19 buzz, teasing major developments as Criminal Minds: Evolution returns with fresh momentum.

With a new episode of the hit Paramount+ series set to hit this Thursday, Showrunner Erica Messer and series stars Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, and A.J. Cook headed out to ATX TV Festival this weekend to talk all things Criminal Minds: Evolution. In addition, those in attendance were treated to an exclusive clip – but even if you couldn't be there, we do have an official image gallery from the event to pass along. Here's a look at how things went, followed by a look at an overview of Season 19 and some highlights from the two-episode season opener:

As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? The series also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars includes Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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