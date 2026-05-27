Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye's Season 3 Look

Wilson Bethel teased Bullseye's new look for Marvel Television's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will bring back Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye, with the actor teasing a striking new look.

Bethel says Bullseye ends Season 2 with a clean slate, free of the Fisks and ready for a dangerous new chapter.

The actor hints Bullseye is now tied to the CIA or black ops, pushing him closer to the comics’ killer-for-hire version.

Wilson Bethel also shared a social media tease that offers fans an early hint at Bullseye’s Daredevil: Born Again future.

While the two forces of nature named Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) found themselves in two very different prisons of their own making by the time that the final credits rolled on the Season 2 finale of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, one person who ended up with a surprising new lease on life – and a new sense of purpose – is Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Pointdexter (aka Bullseye). "It's a really exciting point of departure for the next stage of things because where he ends up is essentially with a clean slate, he doesn't owe anything to anyone, and he is a phenomenally talented killer who is now working for the CIA or some kind of Black Ops situation, which frees him up in all kinds of ways," Bethel shared about Bullseye's new path.

"In some ways, it feels like it potentially is setting him up to be a version of Bullseye that I think a lot of people will recognize from the comics, who's just a guy who is a killer for hire, who is not encumbered by the Fisks or anyone else really," he continued. "He's his own master, and he's working for the CIA, but at the end of the day, a contract killer is a contract killer, and I don't know how beholden he is to anyone." Wherever Bullseye's journey eventually takes him, we know that he's going to be returning for the now-filming third season – and Bethel is teasing his character's new look.

Here are some screencaps of what Bethel had to share on social media earlier today regarding Bullseye's Season 3 look, followed by his Instagram post:

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