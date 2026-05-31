Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: WWE Clash in Italy

WWE Clash in Italy: Cody Rhodes Retains, But Gunther Cries Foul

Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship during WWE Clash in Italy, but Gunther's crying foul - and he might be right.

Article Summary WWE Clash in Italy opened with Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Turin.

Cody Rhodes retained after a Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes, surviving Gunther’s sleeper hold late in the match.

Gunther protested the finish after the match, furious over a possible foot-under-the-rope controversy in Italy.

The Turin crowd brought major energy early, giving WWE Clash in Italy a hot start despite doubts about the matchup.

We've got WWE Clash in Italy coming at you live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. That's right: no late-night big event coverage this weekend. We actually get to sleep. Anyway, however you're watching it – ESPN Unlimited, Netflix internationally, or via "various other means," here's a look at the card for today's big global smakcdown:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu — World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match

(c) vs. — World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther — Undisputed WWE Championship Match

(c) vs. — Undisputed WWE Championship Match Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill — WWE Women's Championship Match

(c) vs. — WWE Women's Championship Match Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca — WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

(c) vs. — WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi — Singles Match

It looks like the first hour will see Rhodes and Gunther kicking things off (with Ripley and Cargill also expected during the first hour), which means it's time to take a look at what went down during the one match that we were least interested in. What follows is a look back at our thoughts on the match from earlier today, followed by some highlights from the match that will hopefully prove us wrong and show us a match that wasn't as blandly predictable as we thought it would be.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther — Undisputed WWE Championship Match Thoughts: Otherwise known as "The Battle of the Bland," I should care more about this match. It looks great on paper. And yet, I don't. Rhodes's embattled good-guy shtick has gotten old for me: he's long overdue for a heel turn in a very serious way. As for Gunther, I've never looked at him the same way after John Cena smiled while getting choked out by him. I know that's fair to Gunther because he had nothing to do with it, but it was one of those pulling-back-the-curtain moments that's stuck with me. In a perfect world, Rhodes and Guther would choke each other out for a double submission, with Rhodes retaining.

First up, we've got some early looks at Rhodes before the match – and listen to that crowd reaction in the third and fourth clips. Those fans are begging for a reason to collectively lose their shit – in a good way:

.@CodyRhodes goes head-to-head with @Gunther_AUT for the Undisputed WWE Title TODAY 🏆🔥#WWEClash in Italy streams TODAY at 2 ET/11 PT on the @espn App in the U.S. and @netflix internationally, with the first hour streaming LIVE on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/xQWzLqnxAw — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Title will OPEN #WWEClash in Italy!! ⭐️ Catch the FIRST HOUR of #WWEClash LIVE on ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/sjWW4uPyJd — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Turin is SO hype for #WWEClash in Italy!! 🇮🇹 Catch the FIRST HOUR of #WWEClash in Italy LIVE on ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/zXe07CJ2HO — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Turin is GOING NUTS for the Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes!! 🤩 Watch the FIRST HOUR of #WWEClash in Italy RIGHT NOW on ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/vYYuVtY5C1 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

As much as I know that a large part of making it look good depends on the person receiving a Pedigree, watching Rhodes execute one reminded me of just how great Triple H was at it (nothing personal, Cody):

.@CodyRhodes just pulled out a PEDIGREE on Gunther! 😱 Watch the FIRST HOUR of #WWEClash in Italy RIGHT NOW on ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/nnUlhRh4sH — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Just when you thought Gunther would put him to sleep, "Rhodeslander" makes the long, slow move to the ropes for the break:

HOW did @CodyRhodes get to the ropes after this sleeper!! 💪 Watch the FIRST HOUR of #WWEClash in Italy RIGHT NOW on ESPN!! pic.twitter.com/yR8uRR1hZV — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

That would prove to be the beginning of the end, though the two would get in some more serious back-and-forths. But when it was time for the final act, it would be Rhodes weakening Gunther just enough with a sleeper hold for Rhodes to hit him with a Cody Cutter and a follow-up Cross Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE champion. Let's just say that Gunther isn't happy – it will be interesting to see what comes of the "foot under the rope" controversy:

Gunther is PISSED following the ending of his match with @CodyRhodes! 👀 pic.twitter.com/QAfSd94VeU — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

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