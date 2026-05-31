Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: WWE Clash in Italy

WWE Clash in Italy: Sol Ruca Defeats Becky Lynch for Women's IC Title

During WWE Clash in Italy, Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Here are the highlights...

Article Summary WWE Clash in Italy saw Sol Ruca defeat Becky Lynch to win the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in Turin.

The match delivered sharp ring work and fast counters, with both Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca making the most of limited time.

Preview expectations leaned toward Lynch retaining, but Sol Ruca used the spotlight to score a breakout title win at WWE Clash in Italy.

After a tense back-and-forth and multiple big kick-outs, Ruca sealed the victory with a brutal corner Sol Snatcher.

Coming to you live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, WWE Clash in Italy is down to its final two matches (with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley retaining, and Brock Lesnar winning). First up, here's a rundown of the card, along with links to our coverage – followed by our deep dive into Becky Lynch looking to fend off the challenge from Sol Ruca for Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship title:

We're kicking things off with a look back at what our thoughts were on the match from our preview/viewing guide from earlier today. From there, we've got some random real-time thoughts and highlights of what went down. Could we be looking at the first title change of the night?

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca — WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match Thoughts: I'm not completely sold on Ruca overall – but that has more to do with not being familiar enough yet with what she has to offer. If anyone could help give her a strong spotlight, it's Lynch – and that's what I see happening here. This is one of those instances where Ruca getting a chance to shine far outweighs getting the win, and I don't think that a solid pin by Lynch would hurt her momentum in any way.

We got some amazing displays of ring work from both of them throughout the match (though there were some slow spots):

Some NICE offense here from @SolRucaWWE 🌊#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/FY7gq77Kq1 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Have to give it to both of them. It wasn't a long match, but they threw a lot into it given the time they had. After some serious back-and-forths that had us surprised a few times by the kick-outs (and you can never go wrong with Lynch jawing with the ref), Ruca was able to hit Lynch with a brutal Sol Snatcher in the corner for the win.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!