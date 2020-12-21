Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Confirms Pregnancy Written Into Season 5

Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa should pretty much have a black belt in the fine art of marketing at this point. Over the last several weeks, fans have received a steady flow of disturbing teases started with looks at a demonic-looking truck with warnings about "The Lost Highway." We've seen Vanessa Morgan in full-on "Toni Topaz, the Serpent Queen" and KJ Apa in full-on "shirtless fireman mode." We've speculated over key art that got our hopes up for an "Afterlife with Archie" adapt raging again, and tried figuring out if what's around the bloody phone receiver was ice or glass. We've seen preview images and a trailer- but they don't tell viewers much regarding the time jump. Aguirre-Sacasa did offer a post-time jump clue in his previous post, showing Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) in "hella swole" towel-wearing mode. So who's next?

In the following Instagram post below, it's Morgan who offers up the next bit of news. Morgan wrote that she was officially on maternity leave heading into this past weekend, thanking the show for being "accommodating" and for "writing my pregnancy into the show." Yup, that means her pregnancy was factored in heading into the time jump- no pretending her character isn't pregnant by having her stand behind things or hold things in front of her. That said, we're impressed that she was still working close to the nine-months-pregnant mark- as she relates below:

Unfortunately, the following trailer seemed to raise just as many creepy new questions as it answered- especially considering the footage takes place before the time jump (and make sure to keep an ear out for the ten-ton "truck" clue that's dropped):

