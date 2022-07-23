ROH Death Before Dishonor: Full Card, How to Watch, Live Results

Death Before Dishonor, the second PPV of the Tony Khan era of Ring of Honor, airs tonight, Saturday, July 23rd. Death Before Dishonor will kick off with a Zero Hour pre-show at 7PM Eastern, and the main show will begin at 8PM. Death Before Dishonor is taking place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. There are still some tickets left (as of Saturday afternoon) if you want to see it in person.

How to Watch

ROH Death Before Dishonor will stream on Bleacher Report for U.S. Residents who enjoy streaming services that never work correctly, and on Fite TV for international audiences and people who like to actually be able to watch the show they paid for without a ton of technical problems. It will also be available on traditional PPV providers. The show costs $49.99 in the United States but as low as $19.99 elsewhere. Hey, it's just like prescription medication!

Death Before Dishonor: Zero Hour Pre-Show will feature four matches. Brian Cage and Gates of Agony will take on Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Black Christian. Allysin Kay will face Willow Nightingale. Shinobi Shadow Squad will take on Trustbusters. And Colt Cabana will face Anthony Henry.

The Death Before Dishonor main card will feature seven matches, six of them for a title. The main event will see Jonathan Gresham defend the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli. FTR will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes. Samoa Joe defends the ROH World TV Championship against Jay Lethal. Wheeler Yuta defends the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Mercedes Martinez defends the ROH Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb. The Righteous will defend the ROH Six Man Tag Championships against Dalton Castle and The Boys. And Rush will face Dragon Lee in a Battle of Brothers match.

We'll be watching the show live tonight (it's the best way to get out of having to do Comic-Con coverage) and we'll update this article with the results of each match, so check back tonight to see who won. If anything really important happens, we'll be sure to break that out into a separate clickbait article.

Death Before Dishonor: Zero Hour Pre-Show Results

Death Before Dishonor Results

Are you watching ROH Death Before Dishonor tonight? Assuming you're not watching it on Bleacher Report so you'll actually be able to see it, let us know what you think about the show in the comments.