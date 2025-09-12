Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA Elects Astin as President; Hurd as Secretary-Treasurer

SAG-AFTRA announced that Sean Astin is the new SAG-AFTRA President and Michelle Hurd is the new SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer.

A little more than a month after Fran Drescher announced that she would not be seeking a second term as SAG-AFTRA President, the union announced that Sean Astin (a member of Drescher's slate) had defeated Chuck Slavin for SAG-AFTRA President. In addition, Michelle Hurd bested Peter Antico for SAG-AFTRA secretary-treasurer, with Astin and Hurd beginning their two-year terms today. Astin received 16,143 (79.25%) votes, to Slavin's 4,228 (20.75%). Hurd received 13,135 (64.77%) votes, to Antico's 7,144 (35.23%). A total of 39 National Board seats are up for election this year, and that's not including all local officer, local board, and convention delegate positions (executive vice president and national vice presidents are elected at October's SAG-AFTRA convention).

"Now is a time for optimism and creativity. I am thrilled that the members have allowed me to lead our storied organization out of this challenging moment and into a future defined by confidence, progress, and fierce advocacy,' Astin shared about his victory. "I congratulate my running mate, Michelle Hurd, the entire Coalition 2025, and every member across all 25 locals who put themselves forward to serve. I look forward to working with all of you. I have to thank my wife, Christine, and our daughters, Ali, Elizabeth and Bella, for their love and support. Finally, I am the first, second-generation president of our union. My mother, Patty Duke, modeled for me the awesome responsibility of caring for every member of our union. I'm excited to get to work."

Hurd shared, "To my fellow SAG-AFTRA members, I am excited to get to work alongside President Astin on behalf of all of us. As secretary-treasurer, I promise to guard and grow our resources and do my best to build a secure foundation that provides support to us all. Our industry is at a transitional moment, and we are facing real challenges, but I am optimistic and ready to fight. It means the world to me to have the trust of my colleagues. I am deeply committed to earning it every single day."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!