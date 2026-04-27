Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Braff & Chalke on JD-Elliot Divorce Backlash, Season 2 Hopes

Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke reflect on the revival's success, J.D.-Elliot divorce backlash, and Season 2 hopes.

It can't be understated how Scrubs fans are probably among the most loyal and dedicated in pop culture, at least regarding medical shows. It has stood the test of time as far as balancing not only the serious aspects, priding itself on its accuracy, but it also manages to present the genre's cathartic nature of the industry while also in a comedic setting when it premiered in 2001 on NBC, sustaining for nine seasons even when it found a new network home on ABC, where it resides today in 2026 with the revival. While it functionally acts as season 10, the revival represents a clean slate of sorts for stars Zach Braff (J.D.), Donald Faison (Turk), and Sarah Chalke (Elliot), who went from up-and-coming young stars to the veterans leading the show, are still the focus as we're treated to a new ensemble with enough holdovers like Judy Reyes (Carla) and John C. McGinley (Cox) to still help maintain the tone. While creator Bill Lawrence is back in the fold, it's showrunner Aseem Batra, who gained invaluable experience on the series' original run, who's shouldering the bulk of the work this time around, with Lawrence juggling multiple shows, including Shrinking and Rooster on AppleTV. Braff, Faison, and Chalke appeared at Deadline's Contenders Television to reflect on the revival season's success, the controversial decision separating JD-Elliot, and awaiting news from ABC about renewal.

Scrubs Stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke on Revival Reception, Breaking Up JD and Elliot, Future

"We're so lucky the fans have really embraced the revival. Of the things they don't like, the biggest thing is the divorce." Braff admits, but explains the conflicted choice to the crowd. "Fans will remember at the end of the finale of Season 8, there were all these beautiful projections of what JD thought their life would be, not what would happen. They've always had a very contentious relationship, and our thinking was, let's bring back the cutest couple of all time, Turk and Carla show them as an incredible couple with a healthy marriage, best tv couple ever, and as a comparison a couple, just as it happens when people reach middle age, a relationship that didn't work out. We felt it would be more fun to write, more drama and conflict and comedy from them having to work together."

Season eight would see J.D. leaving Sacred Heart but envisioning his possible future with Elliot in a fantasy, as fans might forget how FANTASY-driven the series often gets. As we saw a wedding, JD and Elliot had kids, playing with Turk and Carla's kids in J.D.'s head. We did see one step of that come true when Elliot came to work at Sacred Heart pregnant with Ollie in season nine, back in 2010. As we catch up to our heroes in 2026, things in J.D.'s head didn't turn out the way he hoped, as such happens in life, so fans, stop treating it as some retcon.

As far as the potential Chalke sees playing the divorced Elliot, "There's not a lot of comedy in fine, in them just being fine. So already we got to play around with like, now they actually have to figure out not only how to co-parent, but how to work together and essentially who they're going to be to each other in this new iteration. I so hope we get to do more, and what that will look like." Faison added, "Do you think they're going to hook up in Season 2 [11]?" "I mean, they did for eight years!" Chalke responded. Sadly, with season 10 only being nine episodes, there was only so much space that could be filled, and as the original Scrubs run, any hopes of J.D. and Elliot reconciling as a couple would probably play into the long game as it was before as an on-and-off again relationship.

When it came to awaiting renewal news from Disney and ABC, "Donald texted me last night, 'When are we going to find out?'" Braff said. "I texted back, 'Is my name, Hulu?'" [Audience laughs]" Episodes first air on ABC before streaming next day on Hulu. All 10 seasons of Scrubs are available on Hulu.

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