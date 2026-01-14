Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Return Images: JD, Turk, Elliot, Carla & Dr. Cox Are Back!

Check out the images for ABC and Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs.

Article Summary Scrubs revival brings back Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, and more.

Original creator Bill Lawrence returns, promising the classic Scrubs vibe fans love and remember.

The revival focuses on old friends reuniting at Sacred Heart, reigniting their bonds and nostalgia.

Braff and Faison clarify the show is a true revival, not a reboot or sequel, honoring the original series.

Earlier this week, we got some interesting insights into ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs revival from stars Braff and Faison (more on that below). But now, we're getting one of our best looks yet at what's to come with the release of new images from the series (set to premiere on Feb. 25th).

Scrubs: Zach Braff & Donald Faison Offer Revival Series Details & More

Previously, Braff and Faison offered some insights into what viewers can expect from the original series' revival – including why they're referring to it as a "revival." In terms of what Scrubs is in terms of the original series, Braff and Faison make it clear that it's more of a revival than a reboot or sequel. "There's a distinction, revival, meaning you're bringing back the original people and the original vibe of the show, whereas a reboot would be sort of rethinking it with new people," Braff explained during an in-depth interview with Esquire. That shifted the focus to the infamous ninth season of the original series, which looked to shift the focus from the original cast (though some would make varying appearances) onto a group of students from Winston University's medical school. The season was not well-received, though there has been a growing re-appreciation for it over the years.

"[Scrubs creator] Bill Lawrence has said that he wishes that had a different title. It was meant to be a sort of spin-off, really. He always said he wishes he had called it 'Scrubs: Med School.' It was supposed to be taking some of the characters, moving them to a new location. I think that would've made everything clear for the fans. For years now, there's been this feeling like season 9 doesn't really count, and I get people's feelings about that. I think it would've been all easier if it had been called a 'reboot/spin-off,'" Braff shared. "I feel like if you call it like an Elseworld or a multiverse-type situation, then I think the fans can dig that. I like to look at season 9 as a multiverse story, like a different universe," Faison added, noting that the revival "goes back to the old universe."

At this point, if you're looking to stay as spoiler-free as possible, you might want to turn away. Though he doesn't get into serious details, Braff did offer an overview of what's in playing during the opener that leads to the band getting back together. "J.D. is working as a concierge doctor, and he has to come back because, even though he lives about an hour away, one of his patients has been admitted to Sacred Heart. He and Turk are still great friends, but because of their lives and their schedules, they just don't see each other that much. That loss, that deterioration of the friendship, has hurt both of them. Turk has a big family, but neither one of them really has the community or the friendship that they had in the original series. And they really long for it. So when J.D. comes back for this patient and is reconnected with Dr. Cox and Carla and The Todd [Robert Maschio] and Turk and Elliot and all of these people, there's this domino effect of everyone experiencing what it's like to all be back together again. And that has an impact on all of them."

Braff, Faison, and Chalke (Elliot Reid) are set to star, with Reyes (Carla) and McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox) set as guest stars. Robert Maschio (Cougar Town) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life on Deck) will reprise their roles as Todd and Hooch, respectively. Joining the show's universe are recurring guest stars Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and Joel Kim Booster (K-Pop: Demon Hunters), with Bayer reportedly set as Sibby, who "runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital," while Booster's Dr. Eric Park is an attending at Sacred Heart. Regarding the newest class of interns, viewers can expect to see Ava Bunn (A Man on the Inside) as Serena, Jacob Dudman (The Choral) as Asher, David Gridley (The Rookie) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi (Lioness) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Dashana.

Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive-produce. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!