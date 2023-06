Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, Secret Invasion, trailer

Secret Invasion Opening Minutes Released (But You Need The Password)

Here's what you need to know to check out the opening minutes to Marvel Studios' Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion.

Okay, we're going to keep this short and sweet because you're going to want to check this out. After a series of posted clues that were quickly taken down, we learned exactly what viewers who were interested in Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion would get if they headed over to theinvasionhasbegun.com and punched in the right keycode. Well, we got a password (RSD3PX5N7S), so we punched it in – and guess what? Yup, we're treated to the first five minutes of the streaming series. So what are you waiting for? Check it out now while it's still there!

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion: A Preview

For a look at what's still to come, here's the newest teaser for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion – followed by the previously-released behind-the-scenes featurette and the official trailer & series overview (with the series hitting Disney+ screens on June 21s)t:

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Last month, director Ali Selim and producer Jonathan Schwartz shared how Captain America: The Winter Soldier proved that the powered-down, espionage side of the MCU could be popular with the fans and how that helped give the series a boost. "The first conversations I had [with Marvel] were, 'Nobody flies in the air in the show,'" Selim shared. "I realized, 'Yeah, they're doing something very different, and that's exciting.'" Schwartz adds that the upcoming series has the added bonus of being able to take a deeper dive into who Fury is as a person. "'The Winter Soldier' certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space that felt more like a paranoid thriller. 'Secret Invasion' takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into Nick. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love," he added.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!