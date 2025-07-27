Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Patty Guggenheim on Season 2 Hopes, Madisynn/Wong Spinoff

Patty Guggenheim (Twisted Metal) discusses her She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 hopes and pitching for a Madisynn/Wong spinoff project.

As much as Marvel hasn't done the best job following up on their Disney+ TV shows, one breakout star of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is speaking out on her experience, hoping the fourth-wall-breaking comedy sees a second season. Patty Guggenheim, who played the self-absorbed party girl Madisynn King in the Jessica Gao-created series in the episode "Is This Not Real Magic?" spoke with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic Con to reflect on her time in the 2022 series whose fate is still uncertain, and Madisynn's bond with the current MCU Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, played by Benedict Wong.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Star Patty Guggenheim on Series Future, Spinoff Pitch

As far as if The Twisted Metal actor's heard anything from Marvel, "I don't think I would be the one to know when they make that call," she said with a self-deprecating laugh. "I think I'll be the last to know. That's how it goes." The two bonded over The Sopranos, unwittingly spoiled Wong about a death, and their favorite drinks while hanging out at the Kamar-Taj. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany as the title character and her alter ego, Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). The two get in a car accident, and as Jen pulls her cousin to safety, his blood cross-contaminates into hers through an open wound, granting her Hulk powers. She spends the better part of the series trying to acclimate to her abilities and the insufferable nonsense narratives along the way as a fourth-wall-breaking comedy.

"The best part is the relationship with Wong," Guggenheim said. "Seeing them go through the dimensions across the multiverse, getting into trouble, and getting him to have more fun when they have these adventures, and then coming back to home base at Kamar-Taj and watching shows. And then it might get a little evil in there, too." Since She-Hulk, the actress, has been busy with appearances on Paramount+'s iCarly, Peacock's Killing It, Roku's The Spiderwick Chronicles, CBS's Matlock, and Level 33's Don't Tell Larry (2025).

