She-Hulk Sneak Peek: Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil & More

As much as Jen (Tatiana Maslany) continues to remind us of exactly whose show it truly is, we can't help but get a little excited about what's in store for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law now that a new midseason trailer has been released offering a preview of what's to come. And yes, that means a look at Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Daredevil. And based on the moments that were shared, it looks like Jen's becoming a big fan. Now here's a look at some screencaps from the trailer that follows:

So with the series having reached its halfway point, here's a look at what's still in store with Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first four episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.