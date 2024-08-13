Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, gary oldman, season 4, Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 4 Official Trailer Teases Explosive Secrets & More

Returning to Apple TV+ on September 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses Season 4.

After cleaning up earlier this summer with nine Emmy Award nominations (including "Outstanding Drama Series"), Apple TV+ gets back into the dirty world of the spy business next month with the return of Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses. Set to premiere on September 4th (with weekly episode drops after), the six-episode fourth season adapts Mick Herron's Spook Street – the fourth novel in the bestselling author's CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning spy series "Slough House." As you already know, the darkly humorous espionage drama spotlights a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

Oldman's Jackson Lamb is the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. When the streaming series returns for a fourth season, things start off with a bang in a very real and deadly way – revealing personal secrets and rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. With that in mind, we have a look at the official trailer for Slow Horses Season 4 waiting for you above – and the newest key art poster waiting for you below:

Returning for the fourth season are Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce. In addition, Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis have joined the cast for the fourth season.

Apple TV+'s Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost, and Smith serve as executive producers on the series. Adam Randall directed the fourth season. A fifth season of the award-winning series has already been commissioned, with Herron's London Rules being the focus.

