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Destroy No Man's Land & Punderworld in The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2026

Image Comics' decision that comic book stores should destroy all copies of No Man's Land and Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

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Article Summary

  • Punderworld and No Man's Land top Bleeding Cool after Image Comics tells comic shops to destroy all copies.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's 10 biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from comics drama to WWE, Marvel, and TV.
  • Additional highlights include July 2026 solicits, Marvel Pride Star Wars variants, and a major Asterix cover sale.
  • LITG also looks back across seven years of past trending stories and closes with today's comic industry birthdays.

Image Comics' decision that comic book stores should destroy all copies of No Man's Land and Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Destroy No Man's Land And Punderland

Destroy All Copies Of No Man's Land & Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Comic Shops Told To Destroy All Copies Of No Man's Land & Punderworld
  2. Mortal Kombat's Jade Enters the Arena with New Iron Studios Statue
  3. When Comics Go Bad: Absolute Batman #19, Dan Quintana And Dropgate
  4. JC Mateo and Tonga Loa Depart WWE As MFTs Shrink Yet Again
  5. 48 Most Anticipated Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2026 Books
  6. Scott Snyder On Robert Kirkman On Absolute Batman Helping Image Sales
  7. SNL Returns Tonight with Host/Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo: Preview
  8. A New Look For Magik, Colossus & The Professor In Uncanny X-Men
  9. Wolverine's New Avengers in Marvel's August 2026 Armageddon Solicits
  10. New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel Legends Figure Announced

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, American Horror Story Season 13

American Horror Story
American Horror Story Image: FX Networks
  1. American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios Head Offers Season 13 Update
  2. Comic Book Industry Remembers Jackson "Butch" Guice, Who Died Aged 63
  3. All 45 Free Comic Book Day Titles For 2025 And The 9 That Were Junked
  4. Star Wars: Grand Collection Arrives For Switch & PlayStation on May 4
  5. Night Court: Check Out Simon Helberg, Raegan Revord From S03 Finale
  6. Full Preview Of DC All In/Absolute Batman Free Comic Book Day Special
  7. Elsbeth S02E19: "I've Got a Little List" Preview; Season Finale Update
  8. WWE Conducts Annual Post-WrestleMania Talent Releases
  9. Tobey Maguire is Back as Spider-Man with New Subway Train LEGO Set
  10. Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Set for 3-Episode Debut on June 25th
  11. All Of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Bloody Mess
  12. Marvel Voices Takes Ironheart To Chicago A Century-And-A-Half Ago
  13. 28 More Comic Shops With Signing Events for Free Comic Book Day 2025
  14. Mark Spears Monsters #0 The Best Looking Comic On Free Comic Book Day
  15. Does Free Comic Book Day Reveal Rynn Zenat As A New Star Of Star Wars?
  16. Alex Horley Will Paint The Whole Story In Conan #25 Out In September
  17. Star Wars Free Comic Book Day- How Media Reported Death Of Darth Vader
  18. Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent Spoilers for Free Comic Book Day 2025
  19. Tomorrow Sees The Release Of The First Black Mirror Comic… For Free
  20. Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2025

LITG two years ago, Professor X's Fate

The Fate Of Professor X in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2024

  1. The Fate Of Professor X As X-Men Comics Head To A Finale (Spoilers)
  2. Creators Getting Cease And Desists Over Conan And Red Sonja
  3. Suits: L.A. Pilot Reactions "Positive"; Praise for Amell, McDermitt
  4. Mutant Oppression From The Ashes- Free Comic Book Day X-Men (Spoilers)
  5. Free Comic Book Day Twists Marvel's Blood Hunt On Its Head (Spoilers)
  6. Amanda Waller Vs Zur-En-Arrh in Batman #147 (Spoilers)
  7. "Well That Just Happened" In Immortal Thor #10 (Spoilers)
  8. X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Has Season Finale Reading Assignment For You
  9. Alligator Loki Inspiration Wally Stolen From Owner, Released Into Wild
  10. TRON: Ares & Disney Shares An Image Of Jeff Bridges On Set
  11. James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas Get a Fourth Volume of Wynd
  12. Oni Hammers Home EC Comics Returnability And Postcards
  13. Free Comic Book Day Reveals What Happened With Megatron (Spoilers)
  14. The Fate Of Professor X in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2024

LITG three years ago, Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5

The Mandalorian: Ashley Eckstein congratulates Rosario Dawson on bringing Ahsoka Tano to life (Images: TWDC)
Images: TWDC
  1. Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5? Dave Filoni Responds
  2. What Does That Final Page Of Batman #900 Mean? (Spoilers)
  3. Major Shazam And Superman: Jon Kent Spoilers From DC Comics Today
  4. Will Amazing Spider-Man 26 Spoiler Cover Hide The Death of Mary Jane?
  5. Batman #900 Will Bring You Everything A Bat Fan Could Want (Spoilers)
  6. Gun Honey Blood For Blood Review: Dependable Cheesecake
  7. The Flash: Gustin, Shipp Share Heartfelt Exchange Ahead of Final Run
  8. How To Deal With The Joker Sharks Of Batman #900 (Spoilers)
  9. A Very New Look For the Super-Sons in Jon Kent: Adventures Of Superman
  10. Spider-Man #8 Preview: Spider-Man Fails
  11. Zombie Workers Fuel the War Machine in Jackpot Comics #1, at Auction
  12. Wizard & the Shield vs the Soviets in Top-Notch Comics 5-7, at Auction
  13. 33 Comic Stores Doing Something Special On Free Comic Book Day
  14. Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now
  15. Madam Satan's Lurid Origins in the Rare Pep Comics #16, at Auction
  16. Bradford Literature Festival Slammed By Artists For Using A.I. Art
  17. Gun Honey, This Blood's For You in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2023

LITG four years ago: Future Of The Arrowverse

Arrowverse
Image: Screencap
  1. RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial
  2. Doctor Who S14: When Is A "Second Re-Boot" Not A "Second Re-Boot"?
  3. DC Reveals The Canon Future Of The Arrowverse (Spoilers)
  4. Today's Fantastic Four Gossip At Marvel (Spoilers)
  5. Moon Knight Episode 5 "Asylum" Loses Inclusive Language Battle: Review
  6. The Walking Dead, AMC Defend Norman Reedus in Official Statement
  7. Titans Season 4: Krypto, Drone Magic, Hardcore UNO & A New Supersuit
  8. Star Trek: Del Arco Pitches New Picard Spinoff, Brady Responds
  9. Star Trek: Picard S02 Finale; Is S03 Really "The Next Generation" S08?
  10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Impressions
  11. Dark Crisis #1, Dark Crisis #0 & Justice League #75 2nd Print Preview
  12. Archie Introduces Eliza Han & Stacy Banks and Harper Lodge as Bisexual
  13. Walking Dead's Skybound Announce New YA & Middle Grade Graphic Novels
  14. Rob Liefeld Auctions BloodStrike Remastered NFTs For 30th Anniversary
  15. Spawn #9, Featuring The Debut Of Angela, Taking Bids At Heritage
  16. Star Wars #29, CGC'd At 9.6, Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  17. Nicole Andelfinger/Claudia Aguirre's Sweet Valley Twins Graphic Novels
  18. J-Pop Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, They by MariNaomi & Trung Le Nguyen
  19. Kult Cable With Jack Black/H09909 Dropped From Free Comic Book Day
  20. Neil Gaiman & Michael Reaves' InterWorld, a Middle Grade Graphic Novel
  21. Dogs Do D&D in The Good Boye Guild Graphic Novel by Megan McKay
  22. Gwenpool's Myisha Haynes Sells YS Graphic Novel, Humanities 101
  23. Norman Reedus in The Daily LITG, 2nd Of May 2022

LITG five years ago, Night Court to Nightmare Machine

  1. Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot
  2. What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
  3. First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
  4. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 "Brian Pillman" Part 1 Now Available
  5. Star Wars Becomes a Real Comic – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha
  6. Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
  7. Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]
  8. All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
  9. Six Marvel Omnibus Collections For January and February 2022
  10. Rick and Morty Venture Through The Eternal Nightmare Machine
  11. Comic Book Legend John Paul Leon Has Passed Away At The Age Of 49
  12. One of the Best Sandman Covers, Adventure Comics #46 Up for Auction
  13. Black Widow, Black Marvel & The Terror of Mystic Comics #5 at Auction
  14. Digital-First Sensational Wonder Woman #3 Gets Physical [Preview]
  15. Welcome to New Jersey – Immortal Hulk #46 [Preview]
  16. Money Can't Solve Everything in Next Batman Second Son #2 [Preview]
  17. It's Time for a Field Trip in Strange Academy #10 [Preview]
  18. The "Sordid" True Crime Tales of Phantom Lady #19 Up for Auction
  19. Batman/Fortnite Hardcover Graphic Novel Will Have All 7 Digital Items
  20. All Hell Breaks Loose in Amazing Spider-Man #65 [Preview]
  21. Black Adam Joins the DC Comics Universe in Shazam! #28, Up for Auction
  22. Okoye Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5
  23. 30 Years in Murder World? Confirmed? Hellions #11 [Preview]
  24. Batman Beats BRZRKR In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  25. America Chavez Shaken to Foundations in Made in the USA #3 [Preview]
  26. FCBD Preview: Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika Comes To Image Comics
  27. Are 2 Thors Better Than 1? Thor and Loki: Double Trouble #3 Preview
  28. FCBD Preview: John Patrick Green's Investigators – Ants In Pants
  29. FCBD Preview: Crisis On Infinite Archies For Free Comic Book Day 2021
  30. Night Court to Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2021

LITG six years ago – Fan First Friday, Frankenstein

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our Hasbro Star Wars, Danny Boyle Frankenstein and Umbrella Academy.

  1. Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
  2. Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
  3. The Umbrella Academy Star Justin Min Posts Hargreeves Family Reunion
  4. DC Comics Explain Why It's New Comic Book Tuesday Now
  5. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
  6. Daniel Bryan Had Other Options But Brie Bella Made Him Sign With WWE
  7. American Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan Shares Lady Gaga Set Story
  8. Rick Gives Goomby The Jerry Treatment in New Rick and Morty Clip
  9. Marvel Comics Missing In Action Until At Least Mid-July
  10. Jim Ross Returns to AEW Dynamite Next Week, Will Relocate to Florida

LITG seven years ago, Chewbacca, Krull, Sonic

  1. Peter Mayhew, Gentle Giant Behind 'Star Wars' Chewbacca, Passes at 74
  2. The OTHER Marvel Thing The Russo Brothers Would Come Back For- 'Krull'
  3. 'Sonic' Director Vows to Redesign Character Following Criticism
  4. How Toxic Masculinity Killed (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men
  5. What's Up With Venom In War Of The Realms #3 Then? (Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk, well some of them, are getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bill Sienkiewicz – New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters
  • Adam Hughes, artist on Gen 13, Wonder Woman
  • Will O'Mullane – former Titan Comics PR
  • John Hendrick of Big Bang Comics, Dublin
  • Enrique Lopez Lorenzana of Nancy In Hell
  • Gerardo Sandoval, of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers
  • Ivan Freitas Da Costa, co-owner of CCXP, Brazil
  • Shawn Richison of Legend Of The Sunset People
  • Amber Greenlee, owner of Panel2Panel
  • Dave Sharpe, comic book letterer
  • Darren Auck, former art director at Marvel Comics
  • Chris Ulm, Malibu/DC  editor and writer, Ninja High School, Planet Of The Apes, Leather & Lace

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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