Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, no man's land, Punderwolrd
Destroy No Man's Land & Punderworld in The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2026
Image Comics' decision that comic book stores should destroy all copies of No Man's Land and Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
Article Summary
- Punderworld and No Man's Land top Bleeding Cool after Image Comics tells comic shops to destroy all copies.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's 10 biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from comics drama to WWE, Marvel, and TV.
- Additional highlights include July 2026 solicits, Marvel Pride Star Wars variants, and a major Asterix cover sale.
- LITG also looks back across seven years of past trending stories and closes with today's comic industry birthdays.
Image Comics' decision that comic book stores should destroy all copies of No Man's Land and Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Destroy All Copies Of No Man's Land & Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Comic Shops Told To Destroy All Copies Of No Man's Land & Punderworld
- Mortal Kombat's Jade Enters the Arena with New Iron Studios Statue
- When Comics Go Bad: Absolute Batman #19, Dan Quintana And Dropgate
- JC Mateo and Tonga Loa Depart WWE As MFTs Shrink Yet Again
- 48 Most Anticipated Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2026 Books
- Scott Snyder On Robert Kirkman On Absolute Batman Helping Image Sales
- SNL Returns Tonight with Host/Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo: Preview
- A New Look For Magik, Colossus & The Professor In Uncanny X-Men
- Wolverine's New Avengers in Marvel's August 2026 Armageddon Solicits
- New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel Legends Figure Announced
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Warrant & Hoffman July 2026 Full Solicits With Squid Girl And Shudder
- Prophets Of Doom #1 in Midnight Factory's Full July 2026 Solicits
- Marvel's New Pride Variant Covers For Star Wars Comics in June
- Cover Art to Asterix And The Laurel Wreath Sells For Half A Million
- Free Comic Book Day In The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2026
LITG one year ago, American Horror Story Season 13
- American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios Head Offers Season 13 Update
- Comic Book Industry Remembers Jackson "Butch" Guice, Who Died Aged 63
- All 45 Free Comic Book Day Titles For 2025 And The 9 That Were Junked
- Star Wars: Grand Collection Arrives For Switch & PlayStation on May 4
- Night Court: Check Out Simon Helberg, Raegan Revord From S03 Finale
- Full Preview Of DC All In/Absolute Batman Free Comic Book Day Special
- Elsbeth S02E19: "I've Got a Little List" Preview; Season Finale Update
- WWE Conducts Annual Post-WrestleMania Talent Releases
- Tobey Maguire is Back as Spider-Man with New Subway Train LEGO Set
- Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Set for 3-Episode Debut on June 25th
- All Of Bleeding Cool's Free Comic Book Day Spoilers In One Bloody Mess
- Marvel Voices Takes Ironheart To Chicago A Century-And-A-Half Ago
- 28 More Comic Shops With Signing Events for Free Comic Book Day 2025
- Mark Spears Monsters #0 The Best Looking Comic On Free Comic Book Day
- Does Free Comic Book Day Reveal Rynn Zenat As A New Star Of Star Wars?
- Alex Horley Will Paint The Whole Story In Conan #25 Out In September
- Star Wars Free Comic Book Day- How Media Reported Death Of Darth Vader
- Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent Spoilers for Free Comic Book Day 2025
- Tomorrow Sees The Release Of The First Black Mirror Comic… For Free
- Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2025
LITG two years ago, Professor X's Fate
- The Fate Of Professor X As X-Men Comics Head To A Finale (Spoilers)
- Creators Getting Cease And Desists Over Conan And Red Sonja
- Suits: L.A. Pilot Reactions "Positive"; Praise for Amell, McDermitt
- Mutant Oppression From The Ashes- Free Comic Book Day X-Men (Spoilers)
- Free Comic Book Day Twists Marvel's Blood Hunt On Its Head (Spoilers)
- Amanda Waller Vs Zur-En-Arrh in Batman #147 (Spoilers)
- "Well That Just Happened" In Immortal Thor #10 (Spoilers)
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Has Season Finale Reading Assignment For You
- Alligator Loki Inspiration Wally Stolen From Owner, Released Into Wild
- TRON: Ares & Disney Shares An Image Of Jeff Bridges On Set
- James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas Get a Fourth Volume of Wynd
- Oni Hammers Home EC Comics Returnability And Postcards
- Free Comic Book Day Reveals What Happened With Megatron (Spoilers)
- The Fate Of Professor X in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2024
LITG three years ago, Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5
- Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5? Dave Filoni Responds
- What Does That Final Page Of Batman #900 Mean? (Spoilers)
- Major Shazam And Superman: Jon Kent Spoilers From DC Comics Today
- Will Amazing Spider-Man 26 Spoiler Cover Hide The Death of Mary Jane?
- Batman #900 Will Bring You Everything A Bat Fan Could Want (Spoilers)
- Gun Honey Blood For Blood Review: Dependable Cheesecake
- The Flash: Gustin, Shipp Share Heartfelt Exchange Ahead of Final Run
- How To Deal With The Joker Sharks Of Batman #900 (Spoilers)
- A Very New Look For the Super-Sons in Jon Kent: Adventures Of Superman
- Spider-Man #8 Preview: Spider-Man Fails
- Zombie Workers Fuel the War Machine in Jackpot Comics #1, at Auction
- Wizard & the Shield vs the Soviets in Top-Notch Comics 5-7, at Auction
- 33 Comic Stores Doing Something Special On Free Comic Book Day
- Bad Idea Suggests You Start Lining Up For Lewis LaRosa's Megalith Now
- Madam Satan's Lurid Origins in the Rare Pep Comics #16, at Auction
- Bradford Literature Festival Slammed By Artists For Using A.I. Art
- Gun Honey, This Blood's For You in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2023
LITG four years ago: Future Of The Arrowverse
- RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial
- Doctor Who S14: When Is A "Second Re-Boot" Not A "Second Re-Boot"?
- DC Reveals The Canon Future Of The Arrowverse (Spoilers)
- Today's Fantastic Four Gossip At Marvel (Spoilers)
- Moon Knight Episode 5 "Asylum" Loses Inclusive Language Battle: Review
- The Walking Dead, AMC Defend Norman Reedus in Official Statement
- Titans Season 4: Krypto, Drone Magic, Hardcore UNO & A New Supersuit
- Star Trek: Del Arco Pitches New Picard Spinoff, Brady Responds
- Star Trek: Picard S02 Finale; Is S03 Really "The Next Generation" S08?
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Impressions
- Dark Crisis #1, Dark Crisis #0 & Justice League #75 2nd Print Preview
- Archie Introduces Eliza Han & Stacy Banks and Harper Lodge as Bisexual
- Walking Dead's Skybound Announce New YA & Middle Grade Graphic Novels
- Rob Liefeld Auctions BloodStrike Remastered NFTs For 30th Anniversary
- Spawn #9, Featuring The Debut Of Angela, Taking Bids At Heritage
- Star Wars #29, CGC'd At 9.6, Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Nicole Andelfinger/Claudia Aguirre's Sweet Valley Twins Graphic Novels
- J-Pop Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, They by MariNaomi & Trung Le Nguyen
- Kult Cable With Jack Black/H09909 Dropped From Free Comic Book Day
- Neil Gaiman & Michael Reaves' InterWorld, a Middle Grade Graphic Novel
- Dogs Do D&D in The Good Boye Guild Graphic Novel by Megan McKay
- Gwenpool's Myisha Haynes Sells YS Graphic Novel, Humanities 101
- Norman Reedus in The Daily LITG, 2nd Of May 2022
LITG five years ago, Night Court to Nightmare Machine
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- First Look: Jonathan Kent As The New Superman in Superman #1
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 "Brian Pillman" Part 1 Now Available
- Star Wars Becomes a Real Comic – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha
- Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
- Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- Six Marvel Omnibus Collections For January and February 2022
- Rick and Morty Venture Through The Eternal Nightmare Machine
- Comic Book Legend John Paul Leon Has Passed Away At The Age Of 49
- One of the Best Sandman Covers, Adventure Comics #46 Up for Auction
- Black Widow, Black Marvel & The Terror of Mystic Comics #5 at Auction
- Digital-First Sensational Wonder Woman #3 Gets Physical [Preview]
- Welcome to New Jersey – Immortal Hulk #46 [Preview]
- Money Can't Solve Everything in Next Batman Second Son #2 [Preview]
- It's Time for a Field Trip in Strange Academy #10 [Preview]
- The "Sordid" True Crime Tales of Phantom Lady #19 Up for Auction
- Batman/Fortnite Hardcover Graphic Novel Will Have All 7 Digital Items
- All Hell Breaks Loose in Amazing Spider-Man #65 [Preview]
- Black Adam Joins the DC Comics Universe in Shazam! #28, Up for Auction
- Okoye Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #5
- 30 Years in Murder World? Confirmed? Hellions #11 [Preview]
- Batman Beats BRZRKR In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- America Chavez Shaken to Foundations in Made in the USA #3 [Preview]
- FCBD Preview: Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika Comes To Image Comics
- Are 2 Thors Better Than 1? Thor and Loki: Double Trouble #3 Preview
- FCBD Preview: John Patrick Green's Investigators – Ants In Pants
- FCBD Preview: Crisis On Infinite Archies For Free Comic Book Day 2021
- Night Court to Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Fan First Friday, Frankenstein
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our Hasbro Star Wars, Danny Boyle Frankenstein and Umbrella Academy.
- Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
- Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
- The Umbrella Academy Star Justin Min Posts Hargreeves Family Reunion
- DC Comics Explain Why It's New Comic Book Tuesday Now
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
- Daniel Bryan Had Other Options But Brie Bella Made Him Sign With WWE
- American Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan Shares Lady Gaga Set Story
- Rick Gives Goomby The Jerry Treatment in New Rick and Morty Clip
- Marvel Comics Missing In Action Until At Least Mid-July
- Jim Ross Returns to AEW Dynamite Next Week, Will Relocate to Florida
LITG seven years ago, Chewbacca, Krull, Sonic
- Peter Mayhew, Gentle Giant Behind 'Star Wars' Chewbacca, Passes at 74
- The OTHER Marvel Thing The Russo Brothers Would Come Back For- 'Krull'
- 'Sonic' Director Vows to Redesign Character Following Criticism
- How Toxic Masculinity Killed (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men
- What's Up With Venom In War Of The Realms #3 Then? (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk, well some of them, are getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bill Sienkiewicz – New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters
- Adam Hughes, artist on Gen 13, Wonder Woman
- Will O'Mullane – former Titan Comics PR
- John Hendrick of Big Bang Comics, Dublin
- Enrique Lopez Lorenzana of Nancy In Hell
- Gerardo Sandoval, of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers
- Ivan Freitas Da Costa, co-owner of CCXP, Brazil
- Shawn Richison of Legend Of The Sunset People
- Amber Greenlee, owner of Panel2Panel
- Dave Sharpe, comic book letterer
- Darren Auck, former art director at Marvel Comics
- Chris Ulm, Malibu/DC editor and writer, Ninja High School, Planet Of The Apes, Leather & Lace
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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