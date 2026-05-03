Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, no man's land, Punderwolrd

Destroy No Man's Land & Punderworld in The Daily LITG, 3rd of May 2026

Image Comics' decision that comic book stores should destroy all copies of No Man's Land and Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Article Summary Punderworld and No Man's Land top Bleeding Cool after Image Comics tells comic shops to destroy all copies.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's 10 biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from comics drama to WWE, Marvel, and TV.

Additional highlights include July 2026 solicits, Marvel Pride Star Wars variants, and a major Asterix cover sale.

LITG also looks back across seven years of past trending stories and closes with today's comic industry birthdays.

Image Comics' decision that comic book stores should destroy all copies of No Man's Land and Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Destroy All Copies Of No Man's Land & Punderworld was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, American Horror Story Season 13

LITG two years ago, Professor X's Fate

LITG three years ago, Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5

LITG four years ago: Future Of The Arrowverse

LITG five years ago, Night Court to Nightmare Machine

LITG six years ago – Fan First Friday, Frankenstein

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from our Hasbro Star Wars, Danny Boyle Frankenstein and Umbrella Academy.

LITG seven years ago, Chewbacca, Krull, Sonic

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk, well some of them, are getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Sienkiewicz – New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters

– New Mutants, Big Numbers, Elektra Assassin, Stray Toasters Adam Hughes , artist on Gen 13, Wonder Woman

, artist on Gen 13, Wonder Woman Will O'Mullane – former Titan Comics PR

– former Titan Comics PR John Hendrick of Big Bang Comics, Dublin

of Big Bang Comics, Dublin Enrique Lopez Lorenzana of Nancy In Hell

of Nancy In Hell Gerardo Sandoval , of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers

, of Venom, Guardians 3000, New Avengers Ivan Freitas Da Costa , co-owner of CCXP, Brazil

, co-owner of CCXP, Brazil Shawn Richison of Legend Of The Sunset People

of Legend Of The Sunset People Amber Greenlee , owner of Panel2Panel

, owner of Panel2Panel Dave Sharpe , comic book letterer

, comic book letterer Darren Auck , former art director at Marvel Comics

, former art director at Marvel Comics Chris Ulm, Malibu/DC editor and writer, Ninja High School, Planet Of The Apes, Leather & Lace

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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