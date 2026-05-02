Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: kofi kingston, new day, wrestling, xavier woods

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Exit WWE; Is It a New Day for AEW?

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have reportedly parted ways with WWE, ending a historic New Day run and immediately positioning AEW as the obvious destination.

Article Summary New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have reportedly left WWE, ending a landmark run after more than a decade.

Reports from Fightful and Bodyslam say the split was mutual, while Big E remains with WWE and is not involved.

The departures revive debate over WWE's use of New Day, from KofiMania's peak to uneven follow-through afterward.

AEW is already emerging as the obvious landing spot for New Day, with internal support and major feud potential.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, collectively known as The New Day, are reportedly done with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), ending one of the most consequential tag team runs in modern company history and immediately raising the question of whether All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will pursue what could be one of the most significant signings of the year. The story was first broken by Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net and subsequently corroborated, with additional details, by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, whose outlet has since confirmed each departure individually and characterized the split as a mutual parting of ways. Both performers have been quietly relocated to the alumni section of WWE's official website.

According to Fightful Select, Kingston originally signed with WWE in 2006, while Woods inked his deal in 2010. The two joined forces with Big E in 2014 to form The New Day, a trio that would go on to become one of the most decorated and beloved factions of the modern era. Big E, it should be emphasized, is not part of the reported departure and remains under WWE contract.

A Historic Run, Marked By Persistent Underutilization

The New Day's WWE tenure was, by virtually any objective metric, historically successful. The group functioned simultaneously as a merchandise juggernaut, a comedy vehicle, a serious in-ring tag unit, and a mainstream promotional fixture. Their protracted rivalry with The Usos became one of the defining tag team feuds of the modern era, and the trio is widely credited with sustaining tag team wrestling within WWE during periods when the company largely deprioritized the division.

And yet, the run was also punctuated by recurring reminders that WWE never seemed fully prepared to treat Kingston and Woods as permanent top-tier stars. KofiMania, Kingston's organic 2019 ascent culminating in a WWE Championship victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, stands as one of the great fan-driven success stories of the contemporary product. WWE itself documents what came next: on the October 4, 2019 SmackDown premiere on FOX, Brock Lesnar defeated Kingston to capture the WWE Championship in under fifteen seconds. It remains perhaps the clearest illustration of WWE harvesting Kingston's popularity without committing to his protection at the top of the card.

A similar pattern repeated more recently. During The New Day's ten-year anniversary segment, Kingston and Woods turned heel on Big E in a moment of genuine emotional resonance. The follow-through, however, was inconsistent and underfeatured. Kingston's final televised WWE appearance came on the April 17 SmackDown, teaming with Grayson Waller in a losing effort to Damian Priest and R-Truth. Woods, per Fightful, last wrestled on the January 26 Raw and had been sidelined with an injury thereafter.

Why AEW Feels Like the Obvious Fit

Speculation regarding the duo's next destination has, predictably and immediately, gravitated toward AEW. Fightful has reported that WWE personnel were broadly shocked by the departure and that numerous prominent AEW names are already advocating internally for the pair to be signed.

The case, in this reporter's view, is straightforward. Tony Khan's promotion is structurally built around the premise that tag team wrestling is core to the product, not a disposable afterthought. Kingston and Woods would arrive with history, credibility, television polish, merchandise viability, and the in-ring versatility to work compelling programs with FTR, The Young Bucks, The Hurt Syndicate, The Conglomeration, The Opps, The Don Callis Family, The Bang Bang Gang, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, Gates of Agony, or others in an incredibly stacked division. There is also pre-existing narrative connective tissue with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks dating back to the long-running New Day/Elite gaming rivalry. WWE may have treated Kingston and Woods like a legacy act whose purpose had already been served. AEW could treat them like a marquee acquisition. To be clear, no reporting indicates AEW has formally made contact, and the speculation here remains exactly that.

The Industry Reacts

Reaction across professional wrestling's social media ecosystem was swift. The Usos, Kingston and Woods's most storied rivals, posted: "My boys the ….NEW….DAY. Love uces." Ricochet offered a characteristically wry tribute, noting he could kick their respective behinds in Tekken once more and adding, "It is indeed a New Day." Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) shared on his Instagram Story the simple line, "It's a new day, yes it is." Cash Wheeler of FTR opted for Clipse lyrics: "Cot damn. It's a new day. Cot damn."

Whatever comes next, the departure of Kingston and Woods closes a defining chapter of modern WWE. Where the next one is written, and under what name, remains to be seen.

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