Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3: Here's an Early Look at S03E19: "Chain of Custody"

Here's what's ahead with the May 3rd episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S03E19: "Chain of Custody."

Article Summary Tracker Season 3 Episode 19, "Chain of Custody," sees Reenie hire Colter to find a missing witness before trial.

The May 3 CBS episode centers on Reenie and Maxine’s lawsuit against a corrupt real estate developer.

Kathleen Robertson returns as Maxine in a key Tracker Season 3 case with major stakes on the eve of court.

The preview also rounds up Tracker S03E18 details and teases the Season 3 finale with Jensen Ackles returning.

With another new episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker set to hit our screens this Sunday, we've added a look at what's ahead with May 3rd's S03E19: "Chain of Custody." When a key witness disappears the day before her major lawsuit goes to trial, Reenie (Fiona Rene) hires Colter (Hartley) to track them down. And, as you're about to see from the overview and images added below, Kathleen Robertson returns as Maxine – here's a look:

Tracker S03E18 – S03E19 & Season 3 Finale Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 18: "Alaskan Wild" – While searching for answers about his father, Colter is pulled into a tense case involving a teenage boy's missing parents, uncovering a dangerous situation far more complicated than it first appears. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 19: "Chain of Custody" – Reenie hires Colter to locate the star witness of her and Maxine's (Kathleen Robertson) lawsuit against a corrupt real estate developer on the eve of trial. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Nimisha Mukerji.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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