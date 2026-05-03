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WWE/The New Day, TWD: Daryl Dixon & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE/The New Day, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Boys, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, SNL/SNL UK & more!

Article Summary The New Day dominates the BCTV Daily Dispatch as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods exit WWE and spark AEW buzz.

WWE fallout continues with SmackDown chaos, roster departures, and sharp debate over how The New Day changes wrestling.

Beyond The New Day, TV updates include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Boys: Vought Rising, and Doctor Who.

Also on the radar: SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP deal news, SNL and SNL UK previews, MST3K, Scrubs, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, WWE/The New Day, AEW/WWE, InfoWars/The Onion, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Boys: Vought Rising, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, Svengoolie, SNL/SNL UK, MST3K, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 3rd, 2026:

SNL Cold Open Takes on Pete Hegseth, Intros Aziz Ansari's Kash Patel

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Officially Announce Tentative Agreement on New Deal

Why The New Day Joining AEW Would Stab WWE Right in the Back

JC Mateo and Tonga Loa Depart WWE As MFTs Shrink Yet Again

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Exit WWE; Is It a New Day for AEW?

AEW Collision: Three Titles On The Line as Anna Jay Returns Tonight

WWE SmackDown: Fatu Runs Wild, Gunther Attacks Cody, Sami Snaps

WWE's Gingerbread Man Saga Proves AEW Fans Don't Understand Art

InfoWars Chief Tim Heidecker Goes Alex Jones, Offers The Onion Update

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 Wraps Final Post-Production

The Punisher, SNL UK, Good Omens 3 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Boys: Kripke, Ackles Talk Final Season Setting Up "Vought Rising"

The Vampire Lestat: Reid & Anderson on Louis/Lestat Between S02 & S03

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Wants a Spoiler-Free Christmas Special

Svengoolie Screens "Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell" TONIGHT!

SNL Returns Tonight with Host/Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo: Preview

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Gizmoplex Streaming Platform Closing

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Season 2 Ideas, Turk's D&D, LGBTQ Impact & More

SNL UK Returns Tonight with Aimee Lou Wood & Meek: Here's Our Preview

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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