The Boys Star Bentley Alexander/Terror Passes Away: Cast, Kripke React

The Boys cast, Showrunner Eric Kripke, and fans react to the news that Bentley Alexander (Butcher's bulldog, Terror) has passed away.

Sadly, we have to hit the "PAUSE" button on celebrating the second season of Gen V and speculating about what's to come with the fifth and final season of The Boys to honor the passing of a member of the show's family. Late on Monday, the word went out that Bentley Alexander, the canine actor who portrayed Butcher's (Karl Urban) bulldog, Terror, during the opening seasons of the Prime Video series, had passed away. "This one fuckin' hurts. Today we say goodbye to [Bentley Alexander], who warmed our hearts every time he came on screen as Terror. Rest in peace, mate," read the caption to the social media post from the Prime Video series' official Instagram account.

Kripke, Urban, Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, and many others also posted and commented, honoring their canine co-star over the past twenty-four hours. Here's a look at Urban's reaction:

Here's a look at the announcement of Bentley's passing that was released by the show on social media, including an outpouring of love in the Comments section:

"The post that you are never prepared for. Today I must go. My time has come. Thank you to everyone who came out to see me yesterday to see me and make the day special. ❤️❤️❤️," read the caption to the post on Bentley's Instagram account, signaling that the beloved pup has passed:

The news of Bentley's passing came the same day it was announced that Kripke, Alonso, Erin Moriarty, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie would be making their way to Brazil next month for CCXP 2025, with Saturday, December 6th, designated as the start of the big press push for the fifth and final season.

