Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

Invincible "Confirms" Seth Rogen Recorded S05 Before The Boys Episode

Prime Video's Invincible jokingly reassured fans that Seth Rogen recorded his lines for Season 5 prior to this week's episode of The Boys.

Article Summary The Boys episode “One-Shots” puts Seth Rogen in Mr. Marathon’s bloody, cocaine-fueled disaster on Prime Video.

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins fuel The Boys chaos with a Supernatural reunion twist.

Most of Seth Rogen’s celebrity crew are splattered in classic The Boys fashion as the violent cameo escalates fast.

Invincible joked Seth Rogen recorded Allen the Alien’s Season 5 lines before The Boys episode sealed his fate.

As visceral and bloody as both Prime Video shows, Invincible and The Boys, are, they will play off each other, given the mutual involvement of actor Seth Rogen, who also serves as an executive producer on both shows. In the Robert Kirkman-created animated series, the actor voices Allen the Alien, an artificial Unopan and a close friend of Invincible (voice of Steven Yeun). In the live-action superhero satire series created by Eric Kripke, he plays a fictionalized version of himself. Appearing in four episodes across seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5, the actor gathered a few of his famous friends to hang out in Mr. Marathon's (Jared Padalecki) place before an unfortunate visit from Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) turned things sideways. The following contains spoilers for The Boys episode "One-Shots."

Invincible Acknowledges the Chaotic Events of the Latest Episode of The Boys and Seth Rogen

There is tons of nostalgia when Mr. Marathon, the original speedster member of the Seven before A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), gets visited by Homelander and Soldier Boy, starting with, of course, Padalecki and Ackles' history on Supernatural as Sam and Dean Winchester, along with Misha Collins (SPN's Castiel), who plays the supe Malchemical. At Mr. Marathon's place, we have Rogan, joined by Will Forte, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Kumail Nanjiani, and Craig Robinson, playing fictionalized versions of themselves, likely living in fear and sharing a universe with sadistic supes like Homelander.

As the events play out, almost everyone gets taken out by Mr. Marathon, who inadvertently uses his superspeed, on top of his cocaine-fueled state, to reduce most of them to viscera throughout the episode in pure The Boys fashion. Not only is it on brand, but it also recalls the chaos of the 2013 apocalyptic comedy classic This Is the End, where most of the principal players played fictional versions of themselves, with a little less blood but almost equally as fucked up. Rogan, Robinson, and Mintz-Plasse also appeared in the film and during The Boys episode, make references to their co-star Paul Rudd. Following the release of "One-Shots," a fan asked, "So who's going to be the new voice actor for Allen in 'Invincible' S5?" To which the series replied, "We can confirm Seth recorded his S5 lines before the events depicted in the latest [TheBoysTV] episode." So relax, fans. Rogan is very much alive, probably just a little dead inside. New episodes of The Boys stream Wednesdays on Prime Video. All four seasons of Invincible are on Prime Video.

We can confirm Seth recorded his S5 lines before the events depicted in the latest @TheBoysTV episode https://t.co/mWprerK5mx — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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