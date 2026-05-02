Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Returns Tonight with Host/Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo: Preview

SNL returns with host/musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Here's a look at tonight's show, Rodrigo's previous appearances, and much more.

NBC's Saturday Night Live is back tonight, with the first of its three final shows for the season (damn, that went by fast). On May 9th, Matt Damon will host, with Noah Kahan as the musical guest. Following that, the season ender lands on May 16th with host Will Ferrell and musical guest Paul McCartney. But before we get to that, global phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo will take to the stage of Studio 8H as both SNL host and musical guest. To help set the mood, we have a look back at Rodrigo's previous appearances, a recap of the past week, and more. Also, we have some insights from Rodrigo about how she's feeling about tonight waiting for you above, and a look at the note that Jack White left for Rodrigo waiting for you below:

SNL Rewind: A Look Back at Olivia Rodrigo's Previous Appearances

Though this will be the first time that she's hosting – and pulling double duty – Rodrigo is no stranger to SNL, having appeared twice as the musical guest: S46E19 (May 15, 2021, with host Keegan-Michael Key) and S49E07 (December 9, 2023, with host Adam Driver). Here's a look back at her highlights from the two shows:

SNL 51: A Look Back at Olivia Rodrigo's Week

In the SNL Midweek Sketch, Rodrigo wanted SNL stars Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline to know that she was there to serve the show and do whatever she could to help – and then, things shifted into "The Devil Wears Prada" mode. We don't want to spoil it, but it proved once again why James Austin Johnson is an SNL All-Star:

Here's a look at the table read with Rodrigo and members of the SNL cast from Wednesday night:

On Thursday, Rodrigo was joined by SNL star Ashley Padilla. For this go-around, we're getting a longer-than-usual collection of clips that… well, they're pretty much all over the place (in a good way). We have Padilla hinting at a shady subway past as being the reason why she had to get her driver's license, Padilla losing big money on Rodrigo at the 2022 Billboard Awards, and more – including an examination of what happens when we die… before things take a dark turn.

And here's a look at the note that Jack White, the previous show's musical guest, left for Rodrigo: "KILL IT KID."

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