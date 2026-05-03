Posted in: Comics | Tagged: banksy, free comic book day, london, Waterloo Place

The New Banksy Statue in Central London… What Does It Mean?

The new Banksy statue in Central London... what does it mean? Well I've had a bit of a think after seeing it yesterday...

Article Summary Banksy’s new statue at Waterloo Place appeared overnight and, unlike recent graffiti, has been allowed to stay in Central London.

The Central London Banksy sculpture shows a blindfolded figure carrying a flag, stepping forward into empty space.

The Banksy statue suggests flags, identity and tribal loyalty can blind people to danger, whatever cause they follow.

Because the flag is blank, Banksy’s London artwork can be claimed by any side, but works best as self-critique.

Yesterday, between trips to the comic book stores of Free Comic Book Day in Central London, I went to see the new Banksy statue at Waterloo Place – not near Waterloo station, folks, but just akin to Trafalgar Square and up the steps from the Royal Mall. It has been placed there, overnight, a central figure (including the plinth) secured to the pavement. And has been drawing a crowd. Unlike Banksy's recent graffiti on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice, the statue has not been removed by officials; instead, they have erected bollards and railings to keep the crowd in place. It appears that someone has decided that this piece is not too offensive and not actually a work of desecration, and as a result, until it gets damaged, worn or torn, or actually becomes a danger or obstacle to someone, it's going to stay up.

I did a little YouTube and TikTok about my immediate thoughts on this cartoon in statue form, but I've had time to think since. Maybe I need to do another video. It is certainly true that its placement and physical nature give it an added oomph that what otherwise would be a fairly standard and generic political cartoon might otherwise give it, but that has often been the case with Banksy. But what am I missing?

The statue is placed in an area often visited by political marches, whether pro-Palestinian, anti-Trump, anti-immigration, or Countryside Alliance marches seeking to be able to hunt foxes again. But also royal and national events on the other side, changing of the guard, royal processions and the London marathon, on the other. I will always remember seeing the Emperor's Elephant forty-foot puppet show play out down there.

So the piece shows a man, blindfolded by the flag he is carrying, stepping off the plinth into empty space. The concept is that the flags, identities, and tribes we identify with can blind us to dangers as we march into the unknown. The blank visual, the blank man, the blank flag fit in perfectly with the other statues of central London, from Nelson towering over from the top of his column in Trafalgar Square to the many military and political figures around. Banksy's Flag statue is sympatico with all of them.

But because the Banksy is blank, it applies to all causes. My initial reaction was to think of Brexit, the figure carrying the Union Flag. But it could be applied to, and claimed by any group seeking to criticise another, and it has been. But at a deeper level, it applies to everyone and their own causes. Any flag that you fly, any allyship or identity you claim, are you blinded by dangers from the tribalism it represents?

It is being used as a stick to beat others with. I have seen people use A.I. to change the flag to whatever cause they oppose, all over social media. It may be more likely a stick to beat ourselves over, inspiring some self-examination. And that may be far more offensive to our inner selves than anything else. So don't expect many people to be doing that…

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